DENVER -- As Governor Polis proclaims Aug. 31 - Sept. 7 “Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week,” a diverse partnership of various state and federal agencies have come together to share information and simple tips for all Coloradans and visitors to #CareForColorado and #RecreateResponsibly. Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Colorado Tourism Office are working alongside the National Park Service and other land managers and recreation organizations throughout Colorado to encourage conservation and an outdoor ethic as a vital part of outdoor recreation.
While the outdoor recreation industry has long been an economic driver for Colorado, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to record visitation and needs for maintenance on public lands nationwide, often from new visitors to these outdoor spaces. Colorado has been no exception to this recent boom in visitation. As the appetite for outdoor opportunities continues to grow in the state, it’s imperative that all of us using the outdoors for better mental and physical health also consider the health of our natural resources.
“Living life outside is such an integral part of being a Coloradan, and why so many people come to visit our amazing state,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our ability to provide unparalleled outdoor recreation opportunities is a big part of a strong economy both statewide and in our local communities. We saw strong increases in safer, outdoor recreational activity during COVID-19 because our vast and great outdoors provides majestic, accessible space for all of us to improve our mental and physical health when things get tough. It’s important as we get outside to have a plan before we go, be aware of our impact on our trails and camping areas, honor fire restrictions, pick up all of our waste, respect wildlife and be kind to others and inclusive to all who visit our great Colorado outdoors.”
“Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week is a way to bring together our state, federal, local and tribal land managers and Coloradans across our state to highlight a unified message on how we can all do our part to care for Colorado and recreate responsibly.”
The #CareForColorado campaign aims to educate Coloradans and visitors to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation to preserve Colorado’s landscapes and outdoor heritage throughout the week leading to the Labor Day holiday. The campaign shares a specific principle each day of the week to ensure that those who are newer to outdoor recreation in the state - or those trying new activities and discovering new locations who may need a reminder - to follow Care for Colorado principles.
- Day 1 - Know Before You Go
- Day 2 - Stay to Trails
- Day 3 - Trash Your Trash
- Day 4 - Leave What You Find
- Day 5 - Be Careful with Fire
- Day 6 - Respect Wildlife
- Day 7 - Be Kind to Other Visitors
Colorado is home to 22 million acres of public lands for residents and visitors to explore, including 13 National Park Service units, 42 state parks, over 350 state wildlife areas, 11 national forests, 2 national grasslands, and a variety of additional local and federal lands and open spaces.
“Public lands across the country provide endless opportunities for recreational activities for everyone from the casual sightseer to the experienced adventurer,” said Nathan Souder, Superintendent, Colorado National Monument. “With your help, we can enjoy these special places while preserving them for future generations to enjoy.“
The Care for Colorado Coalition was founded by the Colorado Tourism Office and Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, and asks all recreationists to follow all seven key principles when enjoying the Colorado outdoors. Colorado Parks and Wildlife became a Stewardship Partner of the coalition in 2020, to help educate visitors to all of Colorado’s lands, waters and wildlife habitat to consider our impact on the wildlife and wild spaces that make Colorado so special.
While Governor Polis has issued the Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week proclamation, it’s important to #CareForColorado every day of the year. As our state offers unparalleled outdoor experiences all year long, our need to care for our lands, waters and wildlife must remain a part of all outdoor activities to ensure we can share this outdoor lifestyle with generations to come.
