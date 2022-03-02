One of the only inevitable truths in life is change. We are wired for the rhythms of seasons and fresh starts. I often ponder the poetic scripture, “His mercies are new every morning.” Every day is a new, fresh start. As a community, we are looking forward to the spring transitions of graduates embarking on their next steps, weddings, seeds going into the ground, calves and lambs spilling warm and fresh onto pasture. These beautiful rhythms anchor us in our community in the beautiful cycles of life.
As the patterns of light are increasing and days become longer, and we head toward the first day of spring, it’s important to consider the idea that life is meant to be ever-developing, we are meant to be ever-learning. Each sunrise brings another chance to grow and learn and to be willing to examine our current rhythms and patterns. Do they serve our health and our greatest wellbeing? Even more importantly, does our health and personal capability serve our community’s greatest good?
I often tell people in my Core Transformation classes that we don’t focus on restorative movement to look good or even to feel good. These are just side effects. The goal of creating your body, mind and spirit’s balanced health and wellbeing is so that you have the energy to live out your unique purpose in this world. It’s so that you can multiply love into the world in the way that only you can!
Spring is an excellent time to revisit your rhythms (or lack thereof) of wellness and restore balance in your life. When creating this balance of rest and rhythm sit down with yourself and ask these questions:
Are you getting the proper amount of rest? If not, what are your roadblocks?
How about breath? Do you know how to slow your breathing and take in a deep breath?
Here is a breath exercise to help you de-stress - https://youtu.be/ZuLWBnYPL_M
Is your neck tight and shoulders sore from the stressors of life?
Here is a routine to help you release tension - https://youtu.be/aH10Lw2O2bA
Would you like to learn how to use nutrition as medicine?
What’s possible when you make regular self care a part of your life?
Once you answer these questions, what is the top priority? Dedicate 15 minutes a day to this concern. If it is the breathwork, spend that time practicing breathing exercises. Yoga or the Wim Hoff Method are excellent places to begin to create a healthier rhythm of breath. As this 15 minute routine becomes a rhythm of your life, explore how you could add in another 5 minutes dedicated to another area that could use growth. Over time you will build joyful rhythms that stick. Your health is pivotal to having the ability to invest back into your community this spring.
