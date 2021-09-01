The event of the year is upon us, Delta County! Dancing With the Stars is happening once again on Saturday, September 25 at 7 pm at the auditorium in the Delta Performing Arts Center. This year’s event is sure to dazzle with five couples from the area who will all bring their unique styles to the dance floor.
The local version of the popular national television show originally started in Montrose and was brought to Delta by CASA. In years past, the contest was used to raise money for several different charity nonprofit organizations. This year, The Abraham Connection, Delta County’s homeless shelter, has taken over organization of the event and all the proceeds will go toward the continued operation of this vital community endeavor.
The dancers all submitted short biographies so that the public could gain a little insight into the backgrounds of this year’s competitors.
Kevin and Ingrid Carlson -
Kevin and Ingrid both grew up on the front range. They are both College graduates in the field of recreation – Ingrid from the University of Northern Colorado and Kevin from Mesa State College. They met at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center and began their journey together in the summer of 1994. Their son KC, is now a member of the Willlam Woods University golf team. They enjoy playing miniature golf, bowling, and just hanging out and enjoying the Colorado views with their dog Max. They also enjoy spending time with their parents, Roger and Sandy Carlson of Cedaredge and Willis and Glenda McLaughlin of Delta. Kevin is the mayor pro tem of Delta and Ingrid is the computer technology teacher at Garnet Mesa, serving in her 21st year in the school district.
Brad and Kathy Kolman -
Kathy & Brad have lived in Delta since 1976, and in the same home since 1978. They have three grown children, two of whom still live in Delta and a third son who lives with his family in Canon City. Brad is a retired from a 20-year career as a Delta County attorney, and Kathy has been a homemaker, Weight Watcher leader and Operation Christmas child coordinator. Both have spent their lives volunteering in their community, especially in their church and the Delta Correctional Center, in such organizations as Delta Rotary Club, Drug Free Delta County and, of course, The Abraham Connection. They have also added their talents to the Valley Symphony Chorus, Triangle Theater and Magic Circle productions.
Allie Guthrie and Lance Boren –
Allie Guthrie is the mother of one spunky little Sunny! She works as the funeral director at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. She loves nature, traveling, tinkering, and the rain. You’ll most likely see Allie up at the ball fields in the summer and on the slopes in the winter!
Lance Boren has been a resident of Delta for the last 12 years. He is the funeral director at Taylor Funeral Service, the Delta County coroner and a board member for The Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter. Lance has an amazing son and daughter. He enjoys the great outdoors camping, hiking and is just starting to try his hand at fly fishing.
Kyle Loy and Bentley Nichols -
Bentley Nichols is 11 years old. He is in 6th grade and has been dancing since he was three. His favorite dance style is hip hop and he loves doing all sorts of dance tricks. Bentley is very creative and loves anything artsy. He is also involved in musical theatre. Bentley is a Disney addict as well.
Kynlee Loy is nine years old and in 4th grade. She has danced off and on since she was five and has fallen in love with dance over the past three years. She is still figuring out her favorite type of dance, but right now, tap dance is at the top of her list. She loves to sing and is involved in musical theatre as well. Kynlee is also a proud owner to three chickens and a rabbit which she cares for very well.
Josiah and Chelsea St Peters -
After meeting at Delta High School (Go Panthers!), Josiah and Chelsea were married in 2006. Chelsea is the manager of the business office at Technical College of the Rockies and Josiah is the assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary School. Their daughter, Londyn, is a third grader at Garnet Mesa Elementary School. In her free time, Chelsea enjoys playing softball, wine tasting, and traveling. When Josiah is not at work or spending time with the family, you can find him fly fishing on a nearby river. They both love being a part of the Delta County community and are honored to be a part of Dancing With the Stars 2021!
There will be a silent auction and a full night of entertainment accompanying the contest. Ticket prices are $20 per person. Visit the Dancing With the Stars Delta County Facebook page for a chance to win free tickets to the event. If you, or your business, would like to sponsor a team or are interested in more information, contest the Abraham Connection at 970-773-8290.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.