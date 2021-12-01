Amidst the chaos of holiday planning, shopping and baking it is easy to miss one of the most important places to visit during the season of giving; the public library.
“The holidays are a wonderful time at our libraries,” says Sarah Smith, library manager. “Holiday crafts, recipe books, children’s stories, scavenger hunts, makerspaces, and more contribute to the holiday cheer in our communities.”
This year, there are a number of ways to delight in the spirit of the season at the libraries. Each library location offers a “Cards from Home” makerspace with all of the supplies necessary to create holiday greeting cards for loved ones. Participants of all ages are invited to use the space provided at the library or gather supplies to take home and make a holiday greeting card.
“Children were overjoyed by the ornament-making kits we offered last December, so we brought them back again this year,” says Smith. The take-home kits are available for pickup during open hours at the libraries and include the supplies necessary to create a handmade ornament that is perfect for hanging at home or giving as a gift.
“Those who cannot make it to one of our library locations can visit our online library to look for holiday-themed books, music and movies to enjoy from home,” explains Smith. “Also, our four StoryWalks® in Delta County are holiday-themed this time of year.”
StoryWalks® provide a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy spending time together outside while reading. The books currently on display along trails and through parks are “The Snowy Day,” at Crawford State Park, “How to Catch a Turkey,” at the fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, “Ten on a Sled,” at Sweitzer Lake State Park in Delta, and “Over in the Arctic” on the Surface Creek Trail in Cedaredge.
“We would like to invite the community to take advantage of all of the valuable opportunities and resources that the libraries offer that don’t come with an extra cost this holiday season,” says Smith. “We wish you all a safe and happy holiday!”
Delta County Libraries will be closed Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27. For a full list of library happenings and to visit the online library, go to www.deltalibraries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.