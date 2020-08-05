The Delta County Fair will look quite different in 2020. The Fair Board and the Delta County Commissioners worked very hard to come up with solutions, in light of the pandemic and public health restrictions, to allow 4-H and FFA kids to still show their livestock. Because gatherings of many kinds have been restricted, there will be no entertainment or public events and all livestock shows and sales will be closed to audiences.
The county obtained a variance from the State of Colorado to continue holding livestock shows and sales for the youth of the county. There will be no Open Class shows and overnight camping for exhibiting families will not be allowed, but for 4-H and FFA members, the show will go on. The general public will be able to live-stream the livestock shows and sale on the internet.
The Fair Board has developed a schedule and details can be found on the Delta County Fair website or on their Facebook page. Look for the results from shows in the August 19th edition of the High Country Shopper.
Fans of the Ranch Rodeo, Demolition Derby, and other popular events will have to wait for their return. The Fair Board wants the public to know that the changes that have been made are temporary for the 2020 Delta County Fair, as they fully intend to return to a normal schedule next year.
The High Country Shopper will release a special Spotlight featuring the results of the fair sales and shows and photos of the closed event. Look for the special fair Spotlight in the Aug 19 edition of the High Country Shopper.
