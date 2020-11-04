Delta County loves its high school competitive sports, so it’s exciting to report the birth of a new team sport in these parts. On August 1, both a coach and a bicyclist showed up for the first training of the Delta County racing team ride on Cerro Summit trails. These two riders quickly attracted several more and now there are five fledgling bike racers taking on any number of challenges. The opportunity to compete in a sport in a small yet distanced group in the outdoors has proven to be compatible with COVID restrictions.
Five local junior and high school-aged cyclists ride under the tutelage of Sven Edstrom and Zack Loucks, who share the coaching duties. The Delta County competitors are Emma Roithmayer (11th grade, Delta High), Jeremy Straub (10th grade, Paonia High), Cameron Teal (9th grade, Delta High), Willow Webb (8th grade, Paonia Jr. High), and Olivia Edstrom (8th grade, Paonia Jr. High). This group of riders is participating under the auspices of the Montrose High Mountain Bike Team. Each group, or cohort, operates under the umbrella of the High School Colorado Cycling League, which in turn is a member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. The Montrose group boosts 40 members, with five coaches and 35 riders.
The coaches must qualify for the positions by completing online tutorials and training in risk management, team building and on-the-bike training (OTB), all of which teach the technicalities of leading groups of riders on varying and often challenging terrain. Parents or anyone interested in biking with the team can qualify to do so by taking the same training.
This year larger group races have been replaced by a series of challenges undertaken by smaller teams of 5-7 riders. The cyclists take on the “Sensational Short Course,” a ½ mile timed loop race, “Massive Mileage”, a reach for maximum mileage in a week’s time, and “Mountain Goat Madness”, which measures the amount of altitude gained in a week. Results are logged and compared between all teams competing in Colorado. On October 13, the combined Delta County and Montrose riders competed with Telluride cyclists. Racers rode separately and we measured by STRAVA, an exercise tracking app. The the Delta County cohort will have its last practice by riding the Sensational Short Course 2.0 at the Confluence Bike Trail.
Coach Sven Edstrom has been impressed by the visible improvements in stamina and skill level that he’s seen in his riders: “A couple of practices and you can see the kids adjust and thrive as they take on the challenges of the regular time trials and trainings. One of the kids, who was a cross-country runner, joined up when she suffered a foot injury. Biking can be great therapy!” Edstrom is confident that his athletes will be ready to take on more next biking season, “Now that this young crew has learned the system, I know that they’ll be able to hit the ground riding next year!”
