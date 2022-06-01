Situated at the base of the Grand Mesa, just north of the city of Delta, lies an 18 hole golf course that is unlike any other in the nation. Devil’s Thumb offers a spectacular golfing experience with a panoramic view. The contrast between the course and the adobe hills that surround it, coupled with 365-degree vistas of the West Elk Mountains, the Uncompahgre Valley, and the majestic San Juans in the distance, offer a day to be remembered.
At one time, the City of Delta had a private, board-owned golf course at Cottonwood Park. With a vision to build a course that would attract visitors and locals alike, the city acquired a sizable piece of property in the Dobie hills that came with the right amount of mountain water runoff rights. They purchased the land in 2001 and, under the direction of national course designer Rick Phelps's, laid out the accessible but challenging course.
When the club opened in June of 2001, a doublewide trailer served as the pro-shop. A cart barn with a flat roof was built with the intention of constructing a clubhouse on the upper floor at some point. In true small-town style, folks from all over Delta showed up on a Saturday morning for a “barn raising” event led by an architect from the city, Rich Sales. Volunteers put up the existing clubhouse in one weekend.
The course has seen its share of ups and downs as visitors fell off during the recession but has since seen record numbers in the last few years. Word of mouth about the unique course and COVID encouraging people to get outdoors have both played a part contributing to the uptick in visitors. Although the traffic and recent droughts have challenged the grass, ingenuity and a little help from the city’s watering truck have kept the course in good shape.
Just one full-time Head Greens Superintendent and a couple of part-time assistants keep the fairways and greens in tip top shape. The course came in at number two in the state last year and has been consistently ranked in the top ten. The local Pro on staff, Ken Brown, is always on hand at his hometown course and happy to be there. Avid Golfer, Golfweek, and Colorado Golf Magazine have all given high marks to the course for several years running.
Former Delta Parks and Recreation Director and Club Manager Wilma Erven has big ideas for the club. The city owns several adjacent acres that she thinks would be perfect for an upscale but casual hotel and cabins. In addition to world class golf, the surrounding area would attract outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds as fishing, rock climbing, ATV access and mountain biking are all accessible from the property.
Golfers journey from Colorado, Texas, California, and beyond to play on this distinctively different course. The affordable and unpretentious club is inviting to all visitors, and more and more locals are finding their way to the links thanks in-part to several events sponsored by the Men's and Ladies’ Clubs and the local Delta County Chamber of Commerce.
Devil’s Thumb Golf Course is named for the unique formation that stands sentry in the Dobie hills to the club's north. The iconic geologic feature is an affirmation of a well-deserved thumbs-up for this one-of-a-kind course that we are lucky to have right in our backyard.
You can work on your swing and enjoy any one of our 300 glorious days of sunshine at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course, located at 9900 Devil’s Thumb Road. Give them a call at 970 874 6262
