Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s resident fishing licenses are now accessible through myColorado. Resident anglers can purchase their fishing licenses the same way they always have and receive a printed physical license, but now have the option to display it within the myColorado app.
Access your digital fishing license in three easy steps:
- Download the myColorado app from the App Store or Google Play.
- Create a myColorado account and connect your Colorado Driver License or state ID to it. Your first name, last name and birthdate on your driver license or state ID must match your fishing license.
- Tap Digital Fishing License in the app Wallet. Enter the Customer Identification (CID) number and license year from your fishing license.
New licenses can take up to four business days to become available in myColorado.
View our FAQs to learn more and watch this quick video clip to see the digital fishing license in the app.
Purchase a 2021 annual fishing license online, at your local CPW office or at any authorized sales agents statewide. Learn more about fishing in Colorado, including 37 angling locations within Colorado state parks, at cpw.state.co.us.
