Delta County Libraries is offering a boatload of fun programming and activities for all ages during the 2022 Summer Reading Program "Oceans of Possibilities."  In early June, the community came together to decorate the libraries to reflect the 2022 ocean theme. Colorful fish, flowing jellyfish, sparkly turtles, and countless smiling faces transformed the libraries into magical underwater landscapes. Amy Bell helped decorate the Hotchkiss Library with her three children on June 8. "We had SO much fun participating in this!" commented Bell. And, there is still time to join the fun and earn cool prizes for reading over the summer! Visit deltalibraries.org or your local libraries for a full calendar of events and to register.

CE Display.JPG
DE Girl w Craft 2.JPG
DE Girl w Craft 3.JPG
DE Girls w Craft.JPG
HO Girl 5.JPG
PA Bubbles.JPG
PA Storytime 3.JPG
PA Storytime Play.JPG