Every May, just as public schools are preparing to close their doors for the summer, public libraries across the nation are gearing up for their biggest program of the year: Summer Reading. Dating back to the 1890’s, libraries have encouraged children to continue reading over the summer by offering programs.
Like many libraries across the country, Delta County Libraries is part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP). CSLP is a consortium of states working together to provide high-quality summer reading program materials for children, teens, and adults at the lowest cost possible for their public libraries.
CSLP provides an annual theme with materials to support and guide libraries in program planning. “This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” says Sarah Smith, Library Manager. “From ocean-themed activities and games for children to educational presentations for adults, there are so many possibilities for engaging with the community in fun and meaningful ways.”
Delta County Libraries’ summer reading program includes events for the entire family and incentives that support reading as a life-long habit. Youth are encouraged to track their reading time over the summer and, upon completion of the reading log, are awarded a prize. Prizes include program t-shirts, books, gift certificates, and more.
In addition, the 2022 program offers programming for all ages, including take-home activity kits, an escape room for teens, makerspaces, an all-ages writing contest, a family field day, and more.
“Community support makes this program possible and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy,” says Smith. “We are so grateful to all of our 2022 sponsors, with special thanks our major sponsor, DMEA.”
To learn more about the 2022 Summer Reading Program and to register, visit the libraries or deltlibraries.org and get ready to dive into “Oceans of Possibilities” this summer!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.