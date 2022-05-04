DMEA is the major sponsor of the libraries’ 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities."
Every summer, Delta County Libraries offers a countywide reading program for all ages, with fun family activities and incentives for reading.
“DMEA is delighted to support Summer Reading, a critical children's program,” says Rachael DeRossi, Digital, Marketing and Commutations Specialist for DMEA. “Instead of video games and social media this summer, the youth of Delta County are being provided a safe place to learn life skills, have fun, and develop the essential habit of becoming a life-long reader. The Delta County Libraries are truly helping to create a better tomorrow for our communities.”
The 2022 theme “Oceans of Possibilities,” features water, animals, sea creatures, and, of course, stories! The program includes an all-ages reading challenge, kick-off parties at every library, take-home kits, makerspaces, an all-ages writing contest, an escape room, a celebration of “Shark Week,” and outdoor events for children.
"Community support is vital to the sustainability of our Summer Reading Program,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director of Delta County Libraries. “We are so grateful to have DMEA sponsor the program this year. Their support provides us the flexibility to develop exceptional programming aimed at engaging families in reading. This year’s program is particularly exciting because, after two years of COVID-related constraints, we are finally getting back to the kind of in-person programming that our community enjoys and expects.”
Every youth participant who completes the reading challenge earns a program t-shirt, gift certificate, book, or other prize. Participation in many of the activities includes prizes for all ages.
Registration opens Saturday, May 21 and participation is free. Sign up at the libraries or online at deltalibraries.org.
Caption for Photo: (From left) Zoey, Izabel, and Kinzie Withers are ready to read this summer!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.