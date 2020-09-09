There’s a place on the Gunnison River where the land on either side lends itself to a natural crossing site for game. The rugged hills give way to sloping draws on either side and the river bottom has made the ground fertile for an oasis of vegetation in the surrounding dry desert landscape. An orchard now occupies some of the low lying area, but several thousand years ago the valley was home to an ancient people.
Perched above the river with sweeping views of the private valley, a natural protrusion of rock from a cliff face provided the perfect shelter for the early inhabitants. It was an ideal place to hunt small game and gather wild grains and seeds in the productive soil.
The site has been known to scientists for many years but because it had been vandalized in the 1980s was never seriously explored until Glade Hadden, an archeologist for the Bureau of Land Management, decided to dig a little deeper. Each layer that his team unearthed yielded clues to a seemingly endless list of inhabitants dating back nearly 13,000 years, making the site one of the oldest in Colorado.
To put the expansive time line into perspective, the early occupants of the site were keeping house and watching western sunsets there 10,000 years before the cliff houses were built in Mesa Verde, and about 8,000 years before the pyramids were constructed in Egypt.
Humans inhabited the shelter for at least 5,000 years before they mysteriously disappeared from the area. They left behind generations of rock art and the detritus of everyday life which Hadden and his team have used to put together a timeline of the former residents. Because the site lies under a rock overhang, much of the evidence, including the second-oldest basket ever found in the U.S. survived the millennia. Visitors can follow Petroglyphs, that changed in style over the years, along the surrounding rock face.
The Gunnison River Rock Art site, known as Eagle Rock Shelter, is located in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area between Delta and Hotchkiss. The shelter is easily accessible but is still not widely known to the public. The road is passable by two-wheel drive vehicles with moderate clearance. Access to the road is off Highway 92 and there are now signs to mark the road which leads through an inactive gravel pit and then follows the rim of the canyon, offering spectacular views of the Gunnison River. The trailhead is 3.7 miles from the turnoff, and is a short quarter mile hike to the site.
Another fun little trail forms a loop that leads through Lawhead Gulch for just under a mile. It pops out on the road north of the trailhead and you can return to your car from there. Good footwear is required and like any desert hike, is best taken in the spring or fall months.
