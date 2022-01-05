After years of serving on Delta County Libraries’ Board of Trustees, Laura Earley’s second term ends in January 2022. Earley announced that she will not run for a third term on the board, but plans to continue dedicating time in support of the libraries.
“I’ve always felt that those of us who have the time should serve the community in some way,” says Earley. “I chose the libraries because they serve the entire county and the work the board does has an impact in the broader community. I want to help in any way possible to assure that the libraries continue to be a valuable resource to the residents of Delta County.”
Earley has served as a trustee since the fall of 2014 and has filled the positions of both Vice-President and President. When asked why the libraries’ mission is important to her, Earley’s answer is two-fold. “I have a strong personal interest in books, and the support the libraries give to schools and young people in the community is very important to me.”
She recalls visiting the library as a child. “I remember walking into the library when I was young and it was like magic!” Earley reflects. “Our libraries are treasures.”
Earley’s early career as an officer in the United States Marine Corps is reflected in the team dynamic that exists between the board, the libraries, and the community in meeting shared goals. “If you get two marines together in a room, the first thing you are going to do is form a team,” says Earley. “Working with library supporters is similar.”
When asked what the future holds in relation to the libraries, Earley makes it clear that she plans to stay involved. “I will continue to serve as a board member on the library district’s Foundation, the 501(c)(3) that raises funds to support the libraries,” Earley explains. “I will also serve as an ex-officio member on the board of trustees to help with the transition.”
During her tenure as a trustee, Earley has experienced challenges and successes. “When I first joined the board in 2014, we had just lost a mill levy,” says Earley. Five years later, the library district was on the ballot again and failed to pass a mill levy increase in 2019.
One of the board’s primary responsibilities is providing oversight of the budget. The failures of the 2014 and 2019 ballot measures resulted in difficulties balancing an unstable budget. “As a board member, you see revenue for the libraries decreasing, and the cost of operations increasing, and tough decisions have to be made,” Earley says.
In 2021, the library district passed Ballot Issue 7A, a measure that stabilizes the budget without increasing tax revenue for the libraries. “It was a very important victory for the future of library services in Delta County,” says Earley. “The board can better predict the annual budget because it will no longer be a moving target.”
When asked what she is most proud of, Earley smiles, thinks for a moment, and says, “I think I have helped people become more familiar with the libraries, because I am always sharing information and encouraging others to be more involved.”
Earley continues in that vein by sharing some advice for potential future board members.
“I would encourage everyone to visit the libraries’ website and spend some time looking at everything that is available. The libraries impact the entire community and serving on the board can affect so many people,” Earley states.
To learn more about the Delta County Libraries Board of Trustees, visit www.deltalibraries.org/board/.
