Young Artists and Writers Showcase
Each month, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education.
If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual art or creative writing to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short quote or biography on the student.
Thanks to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities.
Eco Art Show
The Eco Art Show is an exhibit of high school students from the North Fork Valley who have created art from found, used, or recycled materials. Jamie Roeber, art instructor for both Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools worked with her students to create a gallery of spectacular pieces.
This year, the art show will be on display from March 26 through May 23. An opening reception will occur on April 24 from 5 to 7 pm.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place, second place, and people’s choice winners at the opening reception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.