Just because the winds blow cold and that white stuff blankets the surrounding mountains, there is no reason to stay inside. Skiing, cross-country or downhill, snowboarding and snowshoeing offer invigorating opportunities to blow away the cobwebs and contribute to a year-round attention to physical and mental well-being. Luckily for Delta County, The Nature Connection (TNC), located in Hotchkiss, is actively pursuing winter sport converts with their Winter Program now in session.
The school programs at the Grand Mesa Nordic Center serves 1,000 kids in the Delta County school district as well as students from Olathe. The program provides access to cross country equipment and instruction to every 4th-6th grade student in the area. Hundreds of other students participate in the Family Lending Program, which focuses on family engagement. TNC inherited the winter program from skiing stalwarts Anita Evans and Richard Hyppio, who started the offerings out of a barn on their property. Now the program is an established part of the school district cirriculum.
TNC’s mission is to break down the barriers to getting outside for kids and families in our community. In the winter, access to outdoor gear like skis and snowshoes are a barrier for many families. That is why we started the family lending program. They also have partnered with the Cedaredge Library to rent snowshoes. All winter, families can check out snowshoes with a valid library card.The family programs are offered on a donation basis. They suggest $10 per person but will waive fees for any family experiencing economic hardship.
TNC is hosting various events throughout the winter. The first Pop-Up XC Ski Rental event took place on December 21 for a Solstice ski at the Countyline trails on Grand Mesa, providing equipment and instruction for all levels of young skiers and their families.
On Saturday, January 15, from 5 pm to 8 pm, there will be a full moon ski, which affords skiers a wholly magical view of moonlight reflected off of snow covered terrain.
On Saturday, March 5, from 10 am-2 pm. skiers can enjoy XC instruction with a race at the end of the day, allowing skiers to show off their acquired skills. A $10 donation is encouraged to help maintain these events. Drop-ins are welcome at these community gatherings.
Snowshoe rentals are also available for one-week periods during the winter. Snowshoes can be checked out and returned during open hours at Cedaredge Library. A $10 donation is also recommended for these rentals.
The Nature Connection is also hosting a Snow Science and Avalanche Rescue Course for backcountry skiers who want to add to their knowledge and safety skills on January 5-7, with classroom instruction and field days. The cost of this course is $600.
The Nature Connection carries through with outdoor fun and education throughout the year by developing sites close to Delta communities for a wide range of activities: including camping, biking, climbing and water sports. The group works on creating a local outdoor sports culture to bring students, parents and teachers together in an appreciation of the natural bounty that surrounds our region.
Grants and donations support these year-round programs and TNC is always looking for volunteers to help serve the community in their efforts. Information about events, where to donate or volunteer can all be found on the thenatureconnection.net website.
