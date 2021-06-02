The racers lined up in a gusty wind for the second of four scheduled races at Hotchkiss’ premier single track at Crossroads sports complex on the evening of May 20. From the Strider bike of a three-year-old to the more complicated machines of dedicated riders, the race was on, with all ages and skill levels represented.
Riders had the choice to tackle a 3-mile route, a 5-mile course or a 10-mile challenge. Some of the plucky younger participants had parents in tow.
The race series was initiated by Delta Parks and Recreation which held the first race May 13 at Confluence park. With Delta Area Mountain Biker (DAMB) representatives pitching in to handle the logistics, the second race moved to Hotchkiss. The last race is scheduled for June 3 at Crossroads at 6:30 pm. All bike enthusiasts of any age or ability are welcome. On your marks, get set, and enjoy the ride!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.