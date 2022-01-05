Morgan MacInnis grew up in Boulder, Colorado and attended college in the Pacific Northwest, where coffee is taken very, very seriously. Sometimes it's taken seriously to the point of ridiculousness. The focus on serving a good cup is often lost in the circus of latte art competitions and trendy coffee houses. But Morgan has a different take on the bean that makes the world go round, and he’s found the perfect community in which to apply his philosophy.
MacInnis began his love affair with coffee as a barista in Washington, where he learned all about origins, varietals and latte art. At some point, he became disillusioned with the industry, as it seemed to be about everything but a good cup of coffee. After moving back to Colorado, his sister, a resident of Paonia, encouraged him to consider relocating here and sugared the deal by letting him know that the town was in need of a coffee shop.
While visiting in March of this year, Morgan met Scott Shishim, owner of SK Bikes, who was in the process of moving to a new location, which happened to have what he thought might be the perfect space for a small cafe. Scott loaned him a key to check out the building on Main Street, and he knew that it was right as soon as he opened the door. There would be work to be done, but the space was perfect and it would lend itself well to Morgan’s dream.
He had carried his vision of offering a small, unassuming coffee shop that just provides good coffee since his time in Olympia. To strip off the veneer of the showy industry and apply his know-how to producing consistently good coffee could only be realized in a town like Paonia. He believed that a loyal following here would appreciate his dream if he just gave the town what they wanted. It turns out that Morgan was right.
Espresso Paeonia (complete with the original “e” the was dropped from the town’s name at its founding) opened during Cherry Days, and the shop has seen a steady stream of customers ever since. Morgan claims that the cafe's success is owed to asking the question, “What does the town need?” It seems he’s found the answer and also manifested his dream. Moorgan loves going to work each day, which is apparent to anyone who steps into the little cafe. A savvy barista with a smile and a damn good cup of espresso is what awaits inside Espresso Paeonia. Apparently, that’s just what his community wanted.
You can visit Morgan at Espresso Paeonia next to SK Bikes at 208 Main Avenue in Paonia, open consistently from 7am to 2pm, Monday through Saturday.
