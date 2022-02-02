Farm and ranch women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country. At Annie’s Project courses, women in agriculture become empowered to be successful through education, networks, and resources.
Annie’s Project is a six-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It's a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other agriculture women.
Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allow the learning process to flourish.
Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 15,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states. The next one in your area begins on January 27, 2022 in Montrose, CO
The cost for the course is $65 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. [ light supper will be served before each class at 5:45p.m. Course size is limited, so please register soon.
Linda, an Annie’s Project alumna says, “I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market…this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”
For more information contact Katie Alexander, CSU Extension Small Acreage and Marketing at (970) 249-3935 or Kathryn.alexander@colostate.edu. Online registration is available contact Katie for a link or more information can be found on the Annie’s Project website at www.AnniesProject.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.