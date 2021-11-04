Rather than a cold beer, Fay Mathews’ 21st birthday celebration featured a CS shell and a half gallon of ice cream. It was 1966 and Mathews was stationed at Ankhe, South Vietnam, one of more than 840,000 young men drafted during the time he served in what would become one of America’s most controversial wars. To get to the ice cream, they had to cable across the Thu Bon river, he said. His friends thought it would be funny to throw a CS shell - also known as tear gas - as a joke as they crossed over.
Mathews didn’t think it was so funny. As a result, “I didn’t share,” he said of the ice cream. That bit of “friendly fire” was the least of his worries. Of the 80 or so soldiers in his company that year, about 50 did not return home, said Mathews, who now lives in Delta. Mathews doesn’t talk much about his year in Vietnam, and when he does, it’s low key and brief. Veterans Day gives him a chance to reflect on his experiences.
This year, he will go to the Delta Elks Lodge for lunch where the organization will recognize those who have served in Vietnam, as well as veterans remaining from World War II and Korea, more recent conflicts such as the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan and those who supported the troops stateside. Veterans Day began as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919 to celebrate the first year after the end of World War I. It became a national holiday in 1938.
Mathews, 75, grew up in Baggs, Wyoming, a tiny ranching town near the Colorado border. At the time, it had less than 200 people and Mathews’ father owned a bar in town. He was 19 years old when his draft number came up. “Well, here I go.” Mathews was part of the first group of soldiers trained in Colorado Springs, where Fort Carson is now located. He was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division, a reactivation of General George Custer’s 5-7 Cavalry unit. Mathews was assigned as an infantryman. After 10 months of training, and along with about 700 other soldiers in his battalion, he was shipped out on the USNS General Hugh J. Gaffey, bound for South Vietnam. After 14 days at sea, with a stop in Okinawa, they arrived at Quy Nohn Bay in October 1966. He wasn’t really scared. Yet.
“It was something new. We were all hyped up on what was going on,” he said. Dressed in full combat gear, the troops pulled onto shore on PT boats where they were greeted with the rousing sounds of a Marine Corps band. From there, they were loaded onto trucks and taken to Ankhe. Ankhe was located in the highlands of South Vietnam and included a US military installation. At the time, the tawdry boomtown boasted stores, barbershops, bars, brothels and more, as described by Malcolm W. Browne in a 1972 story for The New York Times. After the Americans left in 1971, it became a ghost town, according to Browne.
As a US Army soldier stationed at Ankhe, Mathews slept in a tent when he wasn’t in the jungle hunting down the North Vietnamese and their allies. It was a wet, soggy and harrowing experience, said Mathews. Sea rations outnumbered the occasional hot meal and they washed their clothes in the river. While on patrol, Mathews and his fellow soldiers had to bunk down on the ground and alternated guard duty, which meant brief, two-hour snatches of shut eye. “You didn’t get a night’s sleep,” he said.
Whether in the jungle or the middle of a rice paddy, the soldiers had no idea where the enemy may be lurking. Often, they would be deep in the bush or waist high in water when the hostile forces started firing. Particularly vulnerable was the commander leading the group, the “radio guy” right behind him and the medic bringing up the rear. He feels fortunate to have been positioned in the middle and doesn’t remember any particular close calls — as they all were near misses as far as he was concerned. “When anybody is shooting at you, it’s a close call.”
The deadliest battle during his Vietnam tour was in December 1966. The unit received heavy fire from concealed Vietnamese. For his bravery during this battle, fellow soldier, Private First Class Lewis Albanese, 20, an Italian-born immigrant, was posthumously awarded the first Medal of Honor issued for the Vietnam War. Mathews came through that battle unscathed, but was injured by shrapnel from a mortar a few months later. He was eventually transferred to Johnson Air Force Base in Tokyo, where he spent two months recuperating. He still has the telegram his parents received announcing his injuries.
Once recovered, Mathews was dismayed to learn he would return to Vietnam. “I wasn’t too excited,” he said, adding that soldiers were usually sent home after being injured. But he would only remain in Vietnam for two more months. As he left the base in California on his way home, he remembers people protesting — a sign of the growing discontent over the escalating war. “We all gave them a friendly salute as we headed to the airport,” he joked, adding that was his only experience with those actively against the war.
Looking back on his year in Vietnam, the former soldier sees it as a duty that he didn’t have much control over. “We were young and brave,” he said, adding that if anyone volunteered to return to Vietnam, they were either crazy or hadn’t seen any combat. He immediately got rid of his combat fatigues when he returned, but he did bring home two embroidered jackets that say, When I die I go to heaven because I spent my time in hell, as well as photos and a grenade shell.
Fay followed his family to Delta, took a job with the City of Delta and married Paula. After 48 years together, they have two children and three grandchildren. He was fortunate not to experience some of the mental and physical problems engendered by some of his fellow soldiers such as post-traumatic stress disorder or issues related to Agent Orange exposure. He has experienced some hearing loss due to the onging proximity to machine-gun fire and bombs.
For his service, the veteran earned a Purple Heart, as well as a Freedom Medal and a Military Merit badge. Did the war change him? He reflected for a moment. “It made me more disciplined and I respect people more,” he said of his military experience. “They grew up in Vietnam,” said his wife, Paula, adding that, unfortunately, some have not so easily readjusted to civilian life.
His company and battalion have had reunions over the years. Nearly 40 of his fellow company soldiers turned out for the first reunion, at 25 years. Another was held for the 50th anniversary. Out of the group now, only three remain. They reminisce over a few beers, sharing stories and photos. Mostly, however, Mathews has one main thought about his experience, given the toll the war took on his generation. “I was awfully lucky to be back,” he said.
