Due to the nature of an extremely hot and dry spring, several districts at the county and city levels, as well as the surrounding GMUG National Forest, have issued fire restrictions for the Delta County area. Fire restrictions went in effect on June 17 until rescinded for all public and private property in unincorporated Delta County except for :
- The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre or Gunnison National Forests - which has its own fire restrictions in place.
- Sweitzer Lake State Park and Crawford State Park
- Property within municipalities that have not adopted their own fire restrictions.
County-wide prohibited activities include:
- Igniting, building, attending or maintaining an open fire to include but not limited to: Agricultural Burning, campfires, warming fires, burning of fence rows, woodlands, trash or debris, or the use of open top wood or charcoal fire pits.
- The use of explosives or fireworks of any kind, including exploding targets, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, tracer rounds or other incendiary ammunition (except professional fireworks displays with a valid issued permit.)
- Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Permitted activities include the use of Propane Stoves, BBQ Grills, and responsible target shooting. Welding, if conducted in a safe manner in an area void of combustible material is also permitted.
The Town of Hotchkiss and the Town of Cedaredge are also implementing stage 1 fire restrictions within city limits which include:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, coal or wood burning stove, any type of charcoal fueled broiler or open fire of any type in undeveloped areas, such as vacant lots or open space.
- Using explosive materials: (i.e.: fireworks, blasting caps or any incendiary device which may result in the ignition of flammable material.)
Welding, or operating an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame
- Operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.
No agricultural burning of any type.
- Those caught violating the ban face a citation to Municipal Court including court costs and fines. In the event a fire happens, the violator is also financially responsible for all expenses it takes to extinguish the fire.
Per the City of Delta’s Municipal Code, discharge of fireworks is not permitted when hazardous conditions exist.
Likewise, open burning on agricultural lands requires compliance with all state requirements and current Delta County open burn requirements. The Stage 1 fire ban prohibits any open burning.
Therefore, it is illegal to discharge any fireworks and/or conduct any open burning in the City of Delta while under the Stage 1 Fire Ban issued by Delta County.
The Delta County Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting their annual 4th of July Fireworks Show at Confluence Park on July 4, 2021.
The surrounding Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests have also implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for the entirety of the national forest area.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the following are PROHIBITED:
- Igniting, building, attending, maintaining or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas).
- EXCEPT: The use of a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels, or a fully enclosed metal stove, grill or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of ¼ inch or less.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
- Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator.
- Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition.
Personal, portable wood or charcoal burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel, are not allowed under these restrictions. Campfires are only allowed in USDA approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch.
Violation of these regulations is punishable as a class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.
Almost 90 percent of all wildfires on public lands are started by humans. It is every forest visitor’s responsibility to recreate responsibly and follow best practices. To report a fire call 9-1-1.
