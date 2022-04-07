There are so many ways to enjoy spring in Delta County. The first warm days beckon us to leave our coats behind, go for a walk, enjoy the beautiful scenery, and prepare our garden beds for the growing season.
The libraries transition from winter to spring along with the community and, in doing so, offer many services to add enjoyment to this glorious season.
1) Check Out Seeds. The Delta County Seed Library has been providing library patrons with access to seeds, seed-saving programs, and seed resources since the spring of 2013. Every year in March, thousands of seed packets are available for library patrons to take home and plant in their gardens.
2) Walk a Storywalk®. StoryWalks® are a great way for families to get outdoors and read together by walking along a trail or through a park, while reading a storybook posted on panels. Delta County Libraries, through various partnerships, offers four StoryWalks® in Delta County. Visit Crawford State Park, Delta County Fairgrounds, Surface Creek Trail, and Sweitzer Lake State Park to enjoy a StoryWalk®!
3) Get a State Parks Pass. Would you like to visit a state park in Colorado? Look no farther than your local library! Through a partnership with the Colorado State Library and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, every library in Delta County offers three state park kits that include a pass to enter the parks. The kits check out for one week on a first-come, first-served basis.
4) Check Out Gear. Are you still looking for snow in the great outdoors? Then snowshoeing on Grand Mesa might be the spring activity for you! Through a partnership with The Nature Connection, the Cedaredge Library provides access to snowshoes to help families get outdoors and explore together. Contact Cedaredge Library for more information at 970.399.7674
5) Map Kits. Get outdoors and explore this spring with a map resource kit for our local wilderness areas. Through a partnership with Colorado Canyons Association and the Bureau of Land Management, the libraries offer map resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau.
“No matter the season, libraries strive to meet the ever-changing needs and interests of the communities they serve,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director of Delta County Libraries. “In Delta County, our unique communities are reflected in the diverse programs and services the libraries offer.”
For more information about Delta County Libraries visit www.deltalibraries.org.
