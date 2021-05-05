Over the last year or more everyone has been coping in different ways with the historical challenges of COVID 19. Businesses have had to devise new business strategies, friends and families have had to rethink social interactions, and community service organizations have had to balance safety practices with providing needed services. Private citizens have also jumped into the fray, prompted by obvious community needs.
One local who responded to the call to act is Cindie Sorensen, the owner of Zenzen Organics and Cindie Sorensen Interior Design. The industrious businesswoman also offers up her elegant home and farm for musical events and weddings. With several demanding businesses in full swing, one would think that she has enough on her hands, but she has followed the call of another undertaking, one from the heart. More is more.
On top of these full-time endeavors, she has also initiated a food supply chain for local families with children to feed. Her focus is on providing boxes of healthy ingredients to the schools and other drop-off locations. Cindie said that the idea came from a documentary highlighting the plight of children who are food insecure, with the need kicked into high gear by COVID. She said that an online documentary and an image of a hungry child spurred her on to take action in her community. The idea germinated quickly, according to Sorensen, “It took me about five days to throw together a fundraising appeal on Facebook and I had a great response.” She said that the responses were immediate and generous, helping fuel the service not only with funds, but with boots on the ground.
She started small last summer, donating overflow from her own large farm garden, which had taken root (so to speak) as a community garden. She was able to supply 18 boxes for starters, but has since upped the ante by organizing weekly drop-offs of up to 92 boxes of food. Each box contains balanced and healthy ingredients for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, and includes a gallon of milk.
The organizational challenges seemed daunting, as the service grew from using her garden produce to the expansion needed to meet the demand. Sorensen struck a deal with the Rocky Mountain Food Bank in Delta to organize boxes to provide a steady stream of food. Every other week she loads up in Delta, and in the interim week she shops the bargains from local grocers and accepts produce and comestibles from North Fork businesses, using the funds from her Facebook appeals.
With schools in session, Sorensen and her team deliver boxes to Delta County schools on Wednesdays, with overflow available in the shady part of Poulis Park in Paonia starting at 10:45 am. She plans on continuing these deliveries in May, with summer availability contingent upon further donations. Her initial seed money has been well-spent and funding is essential to continuing the service. Cindie has been in talks with Rocky Mountain Food Bank about a mobile food truck. That development is still in the planning stage.
The undertaking has taken on a life of its own, with support from many in Delta County. “There is no way I could do this myself. I’m so appreciative of all the help I’ve gotten from the community,” Sorensen gives a shout-out to Isaiah Bristowe, who donates time, energy and spirit to the food bank; to Lynn at Emeline Discount Food Store who donates a variety of products; and to local businesses and farmers. In addition to the funding she’s received in response to her Facebook postings, the hands-on commitment of community members is needed, in whatever form possible: be it funds to buy food, refrigeration equipment, or bodies to pick up and deliver the boxes. If you would like to donate or participate in any way to keep the food drive alive, you can reach Cindie at 970-260-0552.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.