The rich social diversity that exists on the Western Slope of Colorado has presented many challenges to area businesses over the years. Delta County is comprised of folks from all walks of life, and sometimes attempting to meet the wide spectrum of their needs can be demanding. As an insurance agent, fulfilling these needs, from those of big ranch owners to ranch hands, is paramount to survival. The Parks family has been doing just that business since 1927.
Kevin Parks is the third generation of State Farm agents to practice in Delta County. The family originally homesteaded in 1899 on a spot in “Midway” between Hotchkiss and Paonia, where Kevin and his wife, Jackie, still reside to this day. The original home was donated to the Paonia Historical Society by Kevin’s father and moved, in one traffic halting afternoon, to Paonia to serve as part of the local museum.
In 1927, James F. Parks, Kevin’s grandfather, became the first State Farm agent to serve western Colorado and eastern Utah. This was about five years after the original founding of State Farm in the Midwest. As Mr. Parks was originally from Illinois, he decided to go with the company he trusted. It proved to be a monumental decision for generations of the Parks family to come.
The only other competition at the time was the Farm Bureau that was located in Delta. Back then, a policy application for comprehensive, collision and liability combined would set a person back a whopping $4.95 for a six-month term. Kevin muses that, “Cars have come quite a long way since then, but so have insurance premiums.”
Kevin didn’t plan to take over the family business when he was young. He was focused on football instead. He played for Delta and made All State, received a full ride scholarship, and was receiving letters from Notre Dame. He eventually signed a letter of intent with the University of Colorado. Unfortunately, at the All State game he blew his knee out, and when the doctor presented him with the choice of walking crooked for the remainder of his adult life or playing for another season, he opted to walk in a straight line and hung up his helmet.
He met his wife Jackie at Copper Mountain while he was living the mostly carefree life of a “working” ski bum in Summit County. They married in April of 1984 and soon moved back to Delta County where he worked for his father in the State Farm Delta office. Although the building has been replaced, this is the very location where you can still find Kevin most days of the week.
Beginning in 1988, Kevin and Jackie decided to open an office in Paonia which has existed in several locations. The first branch was located in the basement of the Lamborn Building and then moved operations a couple doors down to the Masons building. The next home for the Paonia office was in the 300 block of Grand Avenue in a two-story house, where the office resided for several years. The current office has found a home in the Harvester Building.
One of the requirements that Jackie had when they decided to move back to rural Delta County was that they had to get out and explore other places from time to time. Their passion for travel is boundless and they have just returned from China where they floated the Yangtze and visited Shanghai. They have explored Africa, Australia, New Zealand and have visited Europe several times and never tire of experiencing other cultures.
When he is not working for his many clients in the county, or overseas on an adventure with his family, Kevin can often be found on the Gunnison River or one of its tributaries rigging a fly line. He is an avid fisherman and his office is adorned with antique memorabilia associated with the sport. He is also an enthusiastic bird hunter and brings his dogs to work with him on a regular basis in order to socialize them for the 11 months of the year that they are “off duty.”
When asked about the future, Kevin is quick to be optimistic. For some time, he attempted to gently persuade his daughter, Halley, to follow in his footsteps but was met with the expected resistance. However, the fourth generation is firmly on board these days as Halley and her husband have relocated back to the valley and she is entrenched in the family business.
Kevin plans to remain at it himself for quite a few more years, and with his daughter as a new integral member of the crew, he may stay even longer as he sees the distinct possibility of being carried by the momentum and motivation of youth. Whatever the case, it looks like the Parks family tradition of fulfilling the insurance needs of folks on the Western Slope may just continue for three more generations and then some.
