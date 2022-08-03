In the wilderness of Western Colorado, near the confluence of the Gunnison and Uncompahgre rivers, an outpost was constructed in 1828 to connect trade between California and northern Mexico. The only other Europeans to step foot on this ground were those in the Dominguez-Escalante expedition which had passed through some forty years earlier. The spot Antoine Robidoux chose for his post was located deep in Ute Indian territory. It was named Fort Uncompahgre and it became the first vital stop on the Old Spanish Trail that moved goods from Santa Fe to Los Angeles.
The Utes encouraged the presence of the fort in their territory because they were able to trade for goods, including firearms. Not much is known about the actual layout or construction of the original fort, but accounts indicate that there were 15 or more Mexican nationals employed at the fort who were responsible for trading, trapping, and raising their own food. The location was important because it connected many trails that ran north out of the San Juan River Basin. But by 1841, several developments, including the opening of the Santa Fe Trail, caused drastic changes in the fur trade market.
The native Utes, having no cultural basis for relating to the economics of market fluctuation, felt they were being cheated by the Mexican buyers, and hostilities soon broke out near Taos and Santa Fe before spreading into Colorado. Eventually, Fort Uncompahgre was attacked and every worker at the fort was killed. They spared the life of one American visitor and the Utes gave him a message to relay to Robidoux stating that the fort and its goods would be left intact as their fight was with Mexico, not the French or the Americans. However, Roubidoux never returned, for fear of a trap, and two years later the fort was destroyed.
Following the abrupt removal of the Utes in the early 1800s, the town known as Uncompahgre bloomed not far from the ruins of the fort. Soon after, in 1882, the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad arrived in the area and the town’s name was eventually changed to Delta. While the city and the surrounding county took shape, the exact location of the old fort was lost forever to the ever-changing river bottom.
In 1990, a replica of Fort Uncompahgre was constructed upriver from its presumed original location. The City of Delta provided the land for the project in Confluence Park. The fort was modeled after Robidoux’s other outpost, Fort Uintah, which was most likely of a similar construction. The fort presents a realistic and intricate depiction of life as it would have been in the mid 1800s. The grounds include a trappers cabin, a functioning adobe oven, a cocina (or kitchen), a blacksmith shop, and a trade room. Additionally, there are quarters for laborers and pens and corrals for livestock, as well as a heritage garden.
The Western Colorado Interpretive Association took over operations at Fort Umcompahgre in 2015. They embarked on a mission to rebrand the fort and bring it into the 21st century while respecting the original intent of the operation. Today, the fort is an official public lands information center and is affiliated with the US Forest Service, BLM and National and Colorado Parks Services. Visitors can obtain wood cutting permits, park passes, maps and Christmas tree permits. The fort recently received funds from a private donor to construct its new Center Stage that the community is encouraged to utilize for concerts, plays and more.
The last few years have been lively at Fort Uncompahgre. There has been revived interest from locals and tourists alike, and several programs and events now occur at the fort. The school tour program offers local elementary age children demonstrations in tomahawk-throwing, hide-scraping, and fire-starting with flint. A kids summer program is also in the works. Other events include historical re-enactments, an artist camp, Christmas at the Fort, Saturday Trade Day during the local Deltarado Days celebration, and Mexican Heritage Day.
One of the most well attended and anticipated events is Christmas at the Fort. Occurring just after the annual Parade of Lights in Delta each December, the fort comes alive while historical interpreters portray Christmastime as it was celebrated in the 1930s. Local Spanish Folk singers provide music in the authentic setting where candles and lanterns are lit and piles of furs fill the room. Demonstrations on cleaning, loading, and firing the American Long Rifle are presented. Traditional Mexican cocoa is served and the blacksmith will fire up his forge.
The fort is a realistic recreation of a time long gone but not forgotten. Tribes and trappers, mountain men, laborers and travelers all met here to exchange furs, guns, knives, and beads and to obtain much-needed replenishments of food stores. The time of the early frontier is preserved here to experience first hand. It’s an all-ages history lesson of the very best kind.
You can visit fortuncompahgre.org for more information on operating hours and upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.