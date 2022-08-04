Humankind’s concern for rendering aid to the sick and injured is nothing new. For thousands of years we’ve developed systems and technology for better prehospital care and offer solutions to save more lives. One paramount contribution to the quest to deliver fast help has been the ambulance.
Not surprisingly, the ambulance began to make its appearance on the battlefield. In the late 1700’s during the Napoleonic Wars, old heavy wagons were transformed into more lightweight wagons and would quickly transport wounded soldiers from the battlefield to be treated, or would carry surgeons out to the field to care for severe wounds. The American Civil War brought much-needed advancements to the early ambulance. The two-wheeled, horse-drawn carts were actually causing more damage to patients as they were bumpily carried along. The improved ambulances consisted of a hard roof for shelter and a suspension system to reduce injury during transportation to field hospitals.
During the first and second world wars, new ambulance designs and response procedures led to greater survival rates. Patients who once suffered from horrendous injuries on the battlefields, were now being treated and surviving. Shocks, swinging cots and on-board medical equipment came into play during this war time and carried over into civilian service after medics returned home from the front.
As medical intervention improved throughout the 20th century, so did the impact of the ambulance. With the introduction of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (or CPR) in the 1950s and 1960s and the heart-wrenching statistics showing 50,000 deaths per year from automobile accidents, the federal government began offering funding to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs throughout the US. The first ambulance seen in the North Fork Valley in 1969 was a 1960’s Oldsmobile hearse, converted for EMS use by the newly formed, grassroots effort, North Fork Ambulance Association. The combination of awareness about the importance of early medical intervention and increased funding helped lead us to the well-equipped ambulances we have today.
Many modern ambulances house much of the same equipment and medications found in emergency rooms. Highly trained EMTs and paramedics now offer advanced cardiac life support, prehospital trauma life support, and pediatric advanced life support from the back of an ambulance. We’ve come a long way from bouncing horse-drawn carts!
In 2020, North Fork EMS received two new Ford Transit ambulances, purchased in part by Colorado’s EMT Provider Grant. These all-wheel drive ambulances allow North Fork EMS to maintain the fastest possible response time in our mountainous, rural communities. The van-style ambulances are cost effective, can access narrow driveways more easily, and are economical to maintain and repair.
As prehospital care continues to improve and become even more mobile, it is exciting to see the impact on patients and their wellbeing. Next time you hear the sirens of an ambulance, remember the long journey it’s been from the single horse-powered ambulance to the modern ambulance of 275 horsepower!
