For much of the 19th century, The apple and stone fruit industries were concentrated in the eastern part of the country and only served local and regional markets. During the later part of the century, the national railroad network and new, refrigerated boxcars opened opportunities along the Pacific coast in Washington, Oregon, and the fertile valleys of California. As the race to provide the heartland with fruit from coastal orchards on opposite sides of the country heated up in the early 1900s, a new contender entered the fray. Pioneering orchardists had found the slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado to be very hospitable to their trade. The results were becoming sweeter by the box, which they adorned with colorful labels to compete with their coastal rivals.
Despite an 1888 U.S. Department of Agriculture report deeming western Colorado’s altitude and soil unfit for cultivation, warm days and cool nights ripened produce to sweet perfection. By the time the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad made its way through the far reaches of Delta County, well-established orchards were cranking out a cornucopia of apples, peaches, pears, nectarines and cherries that were boxed in packing sheds and sent to Denver, Salt Lake City and beyond. Dry ice production, in places like A.E. Miller’s packing shed in Austin, was made possible by a local carbon dioxide spring and considerably lengthened the shipping life and the ability to reach farther destinations.
Packing procedures varied across the country. On the east coast, growers typically rolled oak barrels into the orchards and packed apples directly from tree to barrel. A shortage of hardwoods on the west coast and along the slopes of the Rockies made the barrel an impractical option. Instead, growers built small softwood crates and carefully packed fruit in these containers. The rectangular shape of the crates increased packing efficiency as fruit traveled the rails to far-off destinations. Clever marketing prompted fruit growers to decorate their crates with colorful brand labels, which readily appealed to consumers' aesthetic sensibilities and soon cultivated brand loyalty.
The labels featured the brand name, along with the region where the produce was grown. Since the crates themselves were used as displays in stores, the labels became an essential part of marketing and showcased striking colorful art. Original art was watercolor on linen. The artists were mostly uncredited and unknown but their viewpoint, perspective and style links them to German immigrants from east coast trade schools who traveled West to paint and illustrate for the large lithographic print houses in San Fransisco and Los Angeles. Color-splashed portraits of fruit the size of a child's head, doe-eyed pin-up girls, rodeo cowboys and Native American chiefs adorned each crate and represented the larger-than-life impression of American possibility and prosperity.
It’s rare even to find a printing company on the label. Sometimes, larger printing companies like Western Lithograph in Los Angeles would brand their labels and even state the month and year of the printing. However, artist credit was still widely ignored. Many of the large companies employed as many as 100 artists, all working anonymously, and most of their original artwork was carelessly destroyed, but not before thousands of prints were made.
Lithographic processes eventually enabled even small growers to invest in labels printed with their own unique designs. Lithograph prints were available in six, eight, twelve, or sixteen color options, offering inexpensive options for smaller operations. Printers competed for contracts, and large farm co-ops and fruit packing associations provided the biggest and most profitable prospects. Increasing demand by the larger companies helped drive prices down so smaller growers could benefit from the brand recognition that crate advertising offered.
The label’s size reflected the size of the shipping crates used for the produce boxes. Apples were usually packed into large boxes with long rectangular sides and a square end. Labels attached to the ends of apple crates were usually ten by eleven inches. This size, along with the rectangular labels that adorned the side slats of peach crates were the most common labels produced.
The 1950s brought the era of convenience and commerce, and wooden crates were quickly replaced with cardboard boxes with preprinted labels. Stacks of unused fruit labels were soon forgotten and abandoned in packing sheds and farmhouses across the west. Because it was cheaper to print in bulk, thousands of excess labels were suddenly rendered useless. They soon began to collect dust in the out-of-mind corners where forgotten things live.
Two decades later, someone from a new generation happened upon a box of labels in a dark shed somewhere, and a revelation ensued. The discovery of this historical snapshot and impressive art from a bygone era would surely have value to would-be collectors. Before long, a new kind of fruit picker began digging for the coveted treasures, and by the 2000s, the once-plentiful prints of fruit labels began to become scarce. These days collectors seek original unglued labels. Condition is rarely a problem when these rare stores are found as the labels were printed on high-quality paper, which enables any caches kept safe from weather and sunlight to retain their original luster.
Today, only the most attractive and striking labels are avidly pursued by serious collectors of American illustrative art. Collector prices are determined by age, rarity, graphic appeal, and subject matter. The current high prices for rare, single labels with quality design and color from the early 20th century can reach $30 to $40 apiece. Sets of assorted labels in batches of 100 usually fetch $40 to $50. While it is often difficult to assess the actual value of a collection, generally, any label from the 1920s and earlier will show signs of solid appreciation.
Fruit companies representing Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, and Delta are all represented on several of these labels, and some are still circulating between collectors today. The iconic vibrant lithographs represent a piece of Americana that residents of Delta County are proud to call their own. One of the most celebrated murals in Delta, which resides on the side of the landmark Davis Clothing building, showcases several of the historic labels. On the other side of the divide, a handful of peach producer labels from Delta County was recently chosen to be part of an exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The “Zoom In” exhibition is intended to help explore several items that define today’s Coloradans and is intended to spark curiosity about our history.
If you happen to have any of the coveted labels stashed away in your own collection or are lucky enough to run across a cache while cleaning out your grandfather's garage, it might be a good idea to keep your find under wraps and appreciate them quietly while the appreciation of time does its own thing. The classically illustrated prints are getting scarcer by the year, and their value continues to rise. These eye-catching blasts of color from the past evoke a nostalgia for a time that few can even recall, but one still idealized by most of us. It was a time when aesthetics took precedence over mass production, and the importance of pride in a place was literally illustrated on the outside of fruit boxes.
The examples pictured here all hail from orchards and packing houses in Delta County. Some have been lost forever but many remain in private collections. A few have even seen recent re-printings and are available to the public.
