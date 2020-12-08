One of the most cherished aspects of living in rural Western Colorado is the ability to walk into a family owned business where the employees know your name and are eager to assist you. All it takes is a trip to the big box store down valley to serve as a lasting reminder of why such a simple pleasure is one of the cornerstones of our lifestyle. We’re lucky to have more than one family owned store still operating nearby and in Hotchkiss, nestled in the heart of Delta County, Gambles Hardware has been mixing paint and fitting pipes for the people of the North Fork for sixty years now.
The Gambles name has adorned the front of the hardware store in Hotchkiss since 1959. Their first location opened across the road and to the east on Bridge Street, next door to the Elks Lodge. That building, constructed in 1903, was previously a hardware store that had been operated by the Norris family. Historical photographic evidence suggests that, in its younger years, it had served as a pool hall for some of its life. Although the store relocated to a new building in 1996, the original building is still owned by the family and, during a remodel in the 90’s, a fantastic, large mural was uncovered on the west wall that dates back to the 1920’s.
The Bacon, Spore, Williams and Shay families have all owned and operated the hardware store but the Gambles name has remained on both of the buildings throughout each owner’s tenure. Everyone understood the importance of recognizing that the store has remained locally owned and that the name, Gambles, is known to folks in the valley, even though they operate under the Ace brand.
Since the move to the new location in 96’, some additions have been made to the building in order to accommodate for the ever expanding inventory. In addition to the typical hardware needs and trusted Ace products that can be found in the store , a surprisingly wide variety of specialty items, intended to encourage locals to shop close to home and save a drive to Grand Junction, can be found here. Everything from coolers to Christmas lights has a place on their shelves.
Starting sometime in mid-November, those Christmas lights are put to good use. If you’ve ever driven through Hotchkiss in the evening during the holidays, you surely would have noticed the colorful lights display that the team at Gambles constructs each year. People often stop to admire and photograph the ensemble of bright, holiday icons that are often constructed - in true Western Colorado form - from hay bales and feature enough lights to rival the stars. The display is a tradition that is important to the crew and exemplifies the small town, community minded, focus that has guided the store these many years.
While Gambles continues to flourish, another institution, that once served up shovels and much more just east of Hotchkiss, sadly closed its doors after fifty years. Farmer Franks was a clothing, hardware, and shoe business that was run by the Brodel family since 1963. Now, the three iconic signs that used to adorn the chocolate brown buildings at Farmer Franks, have been passed along to the folks at Gambles and can be seen on the west side of their store, just behind the post office. They’re there to pay homage to a piece of history in the North Fork Valley and to the Brodel family. A colorful western motif mural occupies the space below the signs and has become a back-street showpiece for downtown Hotchkiss.
Glancing into the business office at Gambles will reward you with a vast array of antique tools and memorabilia. At some point, several old-timers began to bring in these found rusty tools and an attempt would be made to identify the device’s use. Many of these characters have passed now but occasionally, someone will still stop by bearing another treasure from the past to be placed alongside a gadget that their grandfather may have donated to the collection years ago. One of the oldest and most obscure of these tools is a pig snout snipper from 1893.
Drop on into Gambles Hardware and arm yourself for that new project you have in mind. While you are there, check out some finds that you didn’t even know you were looking for. Grab a soda on your way out the door and walk out back to see the Farmer Frank’s murals where you can take a moment to remember an institution of hardware that now only lives in our memories, and one to be thankful for the one where they still know your name.
It’s a sure bet that you’ll find what you’re looking for at Gambles Hardware at 121 East Bridge Street in Hotchkiss
