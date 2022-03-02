Howdy friends and fellow garden freaks, and welcome to another exciting episode of The Garden Guy. Wasn’t that interview with Shane Smith thrilling? Hope you all caught the last two episodes…and if you did, you are probably ready to hear more Garden Guy rhetoric, I know you missed my cheeky attitude. Because I had to refrain and allow someone else to talk for two whole episodes, you know I’m chomping at the bit to expound my vast garden wisdom upon you. What better timing, because it’s getting to be that time of year again, where the greatest thing that exists in the universe is upon us… gardening, of course.
Now I know that some of you are regular gardening gurus yourselves (I mean not quite to the level of the Garden Guy or you wouldn’t waste your time reading this nonsense) but some folks are just getting their feet wet in what will become a lifelong passion. So, I thought I would give a general overview on seed starting, since after all it’s March…YAY! and all we want to do is get out and get some seeds in the ground.
Now I know I covered some of this last year, but some of you folks are new to the area and new to the Garden Guy, so I’m going to give you a review. First off, let’s get something straight…. not all seeds are to be treated in the same way. There are seeds to be planted directly outside, some that should be started indoors and set out when the soil warms, and still others that require a stratification process (experiencing cold weather). Some seeds need to be scratched or treated with acid (to assimilate going through the digestive tract of an animal) and some even need to have a warm period followed by a cold period followed by another warm period. To say the least, a lot of these little buggers have a mind of their own and it can be tricky to know who wants what and when…it’s kind of like having children. Have no fear, the Garden Guy will guide through your seed navigation, and all will be right in your horticultural world. I can’t promise the same for your parenting experience and please don’t email me questions in regard to that…just gardening.
If you want to get started outside in your garden this month you will be considering what are regarded as “cold season crops.” The first things you can get into the ground are spinach, kale, chard, beets, carrots, scallions, cilantro, parsley, oriental (or Asian) greens and radishes. These are the most likely to come up in cold soil. The carrots, parsley, cilantro and scallions will most certainly take several weeks longer than the other things mentioned, possibly up to 21 days to germinate so don’t be discouraged when you see the spinach, radish and kale popping up and the other guys aren’t up yet. Often folks will plant a row of radish right next to a row of carrot in order to mark where the carrots are, and the radish will be harvested long before the carrots, so this will also help maximize space in your beds. How about onions you say? Well, onions are long season crops and best started in flats indoors in February and planted out early April. Or maybe you are thinking lettuce or peas. I wait on my lettuce until the soil warms a little more (April 1st) because they seem to germinate better. Peas can rot if we get a cold wet spring. I also like to soak my peas in a jar for 24 hours before I put them out to help them along.
Say you aren’t quite ready to work the ground (it is still a bit cold) but you want to start some things inside. First of all, make sure you have a good sunny window to accomplish this. Seedlings inside need full sun for at least 6 hours a day in order to get stout enough to plant outside. I you are feeling tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, basil…now is the time to get going on those (although usually you would start peppers in February, because they take so darn long to germinate and they grow slow, but you can probably still get them going if you put down the paper immediately and plant them NOW!) I also start my broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts inside and plant them out when they are big enough to be transplanted. However, you can direct seed them out but I would probably wait until April myself (one Garden Guy – lots of opinions). As for the corn, beans, squash, and all that fun stuff, we’re a few months out on those, and I recommend direct seeding – even the squashes (melon, zukes, cukes, etc.). More on those in a future episode.
Now, as for those other super weird rituals that I mentioned earlier, they are mostly limited to perennials (plants with multiple year life cycles), shrubs and trees. This is where the stratifying is important. Many plants do not develop mature embryos in their seeds unless they have a period of cold. This period of cold can range anywhere from 14-120 days, or more. The reason for this is to keep the seeds from germinating in a warm autumn situation and trying to overwinter as seedlings instead of seeds. To achieve the stratifying (sometimes called vernalization) the gardener must either plant seeds in flats and leave outside for the required number of days, or the seeds can be placed in the refrigerator in a wet medium in either a plastic bag or jar (which should probably be done this time of year because the weather will not be cold enough to give a good stratification). After the required length of time is achieved, the seeds should be brought into a warm space to germinate. Some perennials do not need stratifying (like mints and grasses) while others will not germinate at all without it (Echinacea, columbine, and a lot of native wild flowers), so make sure you read the seed pack before planting if you are going to try perennials.
Well folks, as always there’s way more to talk about than my publisher will allow me. Maybe I need to start my own paper. Until next time Happy Gardening!
Feel free to email gardening questions to gardenguy@highcountryshopper.com
