Ah yes, my friends and faithful followers (disciples some might say) welcome to another irresistible episode of The Garden Guy, where I humbly (not really) attempt to guide you through the ups and downs of the greatest experience in life – known as gardening! And what do you know, folks, it’s spring and we are about to shift into high gear in the gardening world. As a matter of fact, The Garden Guy is so deep into it, I barely have time to write this article…but I know some of you would be absolutely lost and mortified if I missed a month, alas, I sacrifice for you…do you feel the love?
Yes, it’s April and in some ways the most important month of the year for gardeners. This is when we get our hands back into the soil and find that fulfillment that we have been missing for the past four months. I was planning on sharing with you some techniques for getting started early so you can maximize the season and have as many days of pure bliss as possible this season, but a disciple, I mean reader, needs the mighty Garden Guy to swoop in and make all things right in their landscape. Here is their cry for help:
We moved to Cedaredge a year and a half ago. We have removed all the plants in our yard and replaced the lawn with ¾ inch decorative rock. We are now ready to replant and would like suggestions for deer resistant and drought tolerant plants and shrubs. Like most homeowners, we like lots of color.
Our lot is fairly small and in the town of Cedaredge. We are not necessarily looking for shade trees, but smaller plants and shrubs less than 4 feet tall. Maybe a couple of larger shrubs. The plants need to be available for purchase in this area.
Thanks for your help.
Bill
I just want to say, kudos Bill, not only for having supreme faith in The Garden Guy, but also for getting rid of that unused lawn. If there is one thing that I don’t like, it is excessive grass, We live in the desert and grass grows in Wisconsin, and, if you haven’t noticed we are NOT Wisconsin. (One Garden Guy and many soapboxes). Next step, since you have already installed the decorative gravel of your desire, is to figure out what motif you wish to have as a compliment to your home. Here are some ideas.
Xeric (meaning needing little to no water) landscapes are practical, beautiful, and most of all appropriate for our dry land ecosystem. The most extreme xeriscape would be a cactus garden (there are several cholla, prickly pear, hedgehog, and claret cup cactuses hardy enough for our climate) with various types of succulent plants like sedum (Sedum sp.), iceplant (Delosperma), and hen ‘n’ chicks (Sepervivum). Along with several varieties of yucca (like soft leaf variegated ‘Color Guard’ is one I like a lot}, banana leaf (Y.baccata), red and yellow flowering (Hesperaloe parvafolia), Adam’s needle (Yucca glauca) and the native soapweed {Yucca filamentosa}) and agaves will compliment beautifully. If you would like to add a few perennials to this mix, try prairie coneflower (Ratibida columnifera), torch lily (Kniphofia sp.), wild 4 o’clock (Mirabilis mulitflora), low sages (Artemisia sp.), and blanket flower (Gallardia aristata). This would be a no water landscape once established, and the pinnacle of xeriscape gardens. There won’t be much weeding either because you won’t be watering, and you won’t be attracting any deer to that prickly dish.
Now that may be too austere for some folks, and I can respect that (even though I really do admire a nice cactus garden, and have one myself). There are lots of beautiful plants that can be used and need very little watering. Among my favorites are Blue Mist spirea (Caryopteris x clandonensis) which comes in both silver and yellow leaved, Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia), Gro-Lo Sumac (Rhus aromatica) and native sumac (Rhus trilobata), Pawnee Buttes western sand cherry (Prunus besseyi), Tall Western Sage (Artemisia tridentata), Rabbitbrush (Ericameria nauseosa), potentilla (Potentilla fruticosa) which comes in many different flowering colors, Salt bush (Atriplex canescens), leadplant (Amorpha canescens), dwarf false Indigo (Amorpha nana), yellow flowering currant (Ribes aureum), chokecherry (Prunus virginiana), mountain mahoghany (Cercocarpus montanus), silverberry ( Elaeagnus commutata) and buffaloberry (Shepherdia argentea), snowberry and coralberry (Symphoricarpos sp.), broom (Cytisus sp.), and Serviceberry (Amelanchier sp.). I like to add some nice grasses to this mix, like: Maiden Grass (Miscanthus sp.) of which there are many varieties, Karl Foerster feather reed grass (Calamagrostis acutiflora), little blue stem (Schizachyrium scoparium), big blue stem (Andropogon gerardii), side oats gramma (Bouteloua curtipendula), blue fescue (Festuca glauca), to name a few. All these grasses are deer resistant (now I say resistant because if a deer is hungry they will eat just about anything), and provide nice “winter interest” by leaving the feathers (actually seed heads) on until spring. Speaking of “winter interest” some nice spreading juniper like blue rug and buffalo juniper will keep things looking alive in the dormant months (although you may find the deer snacking on them if they get super hungry). As for perennials…well that list could fill a whole article in itself but here are a few I think the deer will leave alone: lavender (Lavendula sp.), thyme (Thymus sp.), flax (Linum lewisii), gayfeather (Liatris sp.), iris (Iris sp.), sea holly (Eryngium planum), red valerian (Centranthus ruber), any of the agastache, yarrow (Achillea sp.), catmint (Nepeta sp.), native monarda, any penstemon, lupine or the low growing sages. Now no guarantee here, Bill, that the deer won’t mack some of these babies to the ground if they want to..but these are at least deer resistant and I’m pretty sure most of these are available at your local nursery.
Phew… that sure is a lot of plants to choose from, but certainly only a partial list. You know my editor won’t give me any more than a thousand words, and probably a good thing because I could go on and on and on… and I need to get outside to do some gardening. I guess we will have to cover season extenders in another episode folks – Garden Guy got all overzealous with the xeriscape ideas. Hope that was helpful! Until next time, Happy Gardening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.