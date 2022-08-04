Howdy folks and welcome to another undeniably interesting and informative episode of The Garden Guy, where every month I not so humbly attempt to broaden your horticultural savvy in 1000 words or less.
It’s August and the harvest is really beginning to come in. All that hard work and sweat is starting show its worth in the form of abundance…or let’s hope so. If not, there is always next year and the year after that and then the next year (and the rest of your life) to prove to yourself and the world that YOU CAN DO IT and gardening is grand!
Now I know that some of you are eagerly awaiting my results with the garlic/cover crop intercropping trials that I had talked about last episode, so let’s get right to it. The Music garlic planted with crimson clover was by far the best as it bulbed beautifully, and was ready to harvest right when the clover was in full bloom. This is when leguminous nitrogen fixers are at their highest potential for nitrogen fixation. So, turning the clover in as I harvested the garlic was super rewarding knowing that I was also building my soil. The Red Inchelium did well too and it was planted with the white Dutch clover. The clover in this bed was not as vigorous and my theory is that because the crimson clover is an annual clover it was more eager to get to flower and set seed than its cousin white clover which, as a perennial, is more into the long haul. I probably will use crimson in the future and leave the white clover for the paths in my forest garden (Forest garden? What’s that you say? Keep reading …) The other two garlics did well, and I loved having the tillage radish flowering in the red Chesnok bed while I was harvesting. I can’t tell if any of the cover crops truly helped my garlic crop, but I can tell they did not hinder, and they worked to improve the soil. So a win for Garden Guy and the microbes that are now feeding on the clover and radish in those beds, I will plant these beds to winter peas or other cold-season cover crops in about a month after adding compost for the overwintering.
Forest gardening eh? Never heard of that? Or maybe you have but would like to know more (or maybe you don’t but just don’t have anything better to do so read on … ). Well, you are in luck, Garden Guy is here for you as always.
My garden is mainly a forest garden. This is an edible landscape that is designed to assimilate a forest environment. Now that the veggie garden is in auto pilot, I turn my attention more to this perennial garden space. The concept here is that forests are the teachers of how to create diverse, resilient, abundant, comfortable spaces, that when managed properly can be fruitful for many decades, even for generations. I would like to share a little bit about my forest garden and possibly inspire others (as I like to do) to consider this form of gardening that uses less water, time and energy.
A forest garden can be as little as a yard in town all the way up to acres of space that are planted in a diverse layering of trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and brabbles (think raspberries and blackberries). So, to begin with – trees. Trees are what make a forest feel like a forest, and in our region of the world we have the benefit of being able to grow a pretty large variety of fruit trees, from apples, pears and apricots, to peaches, plums and nectarines all the way to upper canopy type trees like walnut and mulberry. Trees are the foundation of the forest garden because they create shade, humidity, leaves for mulching in the fall and of course, fruit – and lots of it. The benefit to the soil is also not to be understated. Trees have deep roots that bring nutrients from deep in the ground where other types of plants (shrubs, perennials and certainly not annuals) would only dream of going (yes, plants dream and desire just like we do). The nutrient store that trees tap into and bring to the surface in the form of leaves and wood is then deposited on the surface to be turned into valuable resource for the microbial population that then feeds the aforementioned more shallow rooted plants.
Next layer in the forest garden is the shrub layer. This is a very diverse layer in terms of their diversity in size, function, and fruit type. Shrubs can be anywhere from the large hedgerow type shrubs like Golden Elderberry that can reach 15-20 feet tall all the way down to the Pawnee Buttes Western Sand Cherry that stays a humble 24” tall and produces delicious large cherries. The variety in this layer is amazing. Here we have currants, gooseberry, jostaberry, serviceberry and goji as well as some of the lesser familiar foods like cornelian cherry, honeyberry, sand cherry, Nanking cherry, thimbleberry, sea buckthorn, and goumi berry. The list is truly amazing of the different types of food producing shrubs we can grow here. In the right environment hazlenuts and filberts will even grow as well as a high bush cranberry (Viburnum opulus).
The next layer down is the herbaceous layer consisting of mainly perennials, however, annuals can play a part in the forest garden as well. The herbaceous layer in my garden consists of, not only culinary herbs and edible greens, but also many medicinal herb plants, like Echinacea, Evening Primrose, Valerian, St. John’s wort, Marshmallow and Comfrey, to name a few. This layer is the most diverse and plays many different roles in the forest garden: pollinator food, nitrogen fixation, accumulators of nutrients for use in compost or mulch (AKA “dynamic accumulators”), ground covers, as well as food and medicine.
Have I piqued your interest? I hope so, otherwise the next few episodes will bore you to tears, because I will be exploring this type of gardening in more detail over the next few episodes. Are you with me!? Ah, if not… I’ll still write the articles… that is, if my editor lets me. Until next time friends, happy gardening!
