Howdy folks, and welcome to another episode of the Garden Guy. I hope everyone is enjoying bountiful harvests and enjoying the cooling trend. Amazingly, I have had no emails this month regarding garden questions or fan mail telling me that I am worshipped as a garden guru (hint, hint, The Garden Guy loves fan mail). This leads me to believe one of the following: A) everyone is kicking butt in their gardens and no one needs advice (let’s hope so); B) everyone has thrown in the towel and said to heck with growing things, that’s what the grocery store is for (I hope not); or C) you all think I am full of hooey (at least partially true). Whatever the case may be, I am happy to have an open forum to share with you topics of my choice (brace yourselves, I promise to stick to gardening).
It seems lately that a lot of people have been asking me – and yes, people stop me at the post office and grocery store or they track me down at home – about how to landscape their yards using more drought-tolerant plants and when is the best time of year to plant. So I thought I would take this opportunity to share with you some of my favorite plants for our region that are either xeric (meaning they do not use much water) or native, as well as discuss the best time for planting.
First, I want to clear up a misnomer about planting. There is no “planting season.” I have been planting in Colorado for 30 years and I have literally planted every month of the year. If the ground can be worked, you can plant. Of course, when you plant will determine the care the plant needs. Hot season will require watering more often as opposed to cool season planting. Fall is actually (in my one Garden Guy not so humble opinion) the best season to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. Plants are beginning to wind down and go into a less vigorous growing cycle, and the roots will continue to grow even after leaves have fallen, as well as begin growing before leafing out in the spring. All this will help them to be more established for the following year’s “hot” season than ones planted in spring or summer. And let’s be realistic folks, spring is always so hectic that it seems it’s harder to make time to plant trees, shrubs and perennial flowers, with getting your veggie garden going and such. Not to mention a lot of nurseries have sales at the end of the season to avoid overwintering large amounts of stock and so plants are less expensive than the full-priced spring stock. So don’t be afraid to plant right up until Thanksgiving.
Now that we have cleared up that little bit of generally misguided information, what the heck should you plant? Well, the truth is, there are a lot of really fabulous trees, shrubs and perennials that are beautiful and work really well in our desert climate.
Let’s start with trees. One of my favorite is the Catalpa (Catalpa speciosa) (great here he goes with that dead language again.) Catalpas are large shade trees growing to 50’ with incredible, fragrant blooms in mid-summer. Another great tree growing to the same height is the Western Hackberry (Celtis occidentalis). The Hackberry is native with insignificant flowers and small red fruits, moderate grower with a 40’ canopy when mature. Honeylocust(Gleditsia sp.) are also a great choice for our climate. Their feathery compound leaves add a beautiful texture to any landscape, and with names like Shademaster and Skyline, you can’t go wrong. Canada Red Chokecherry (Prunus virginiana var. Shubert) can be pruned into a tree reaching 25-30’. Leaves emerge green and turn purple with age, and they also provide fruit for birds. If you have the patience and are willing to wait, the slow-growing Bur Oak (Quercus macrocarpa) is one of the most stately shade trees, growing to 80’ with beautiful fall color. For smaller trees that work well in backyards in towns, try Smooth Sumac (Rhus glabra) or Staghorn Sumac (Rhus typhina), any type of Hawthorne (Crataegus), Rocky Mountain Maple (Acer glabrum), or Tartarian Maple (Acer tartaricum).
Moving on to shrubs, there are quite a few that are really spectacular and are native to our region. Three-Leafed Sumac (Rhus trilobata) and Fragrant Sumac (Rhus aromatica) have edible berries in the fall as well as a spectacular fall color. They come in a standard form that grows to 8’, and Gro-Low, a spreading form that stays low to 3’ tall. If you are looking for natives that produce food, try the Western Sand Cherry (Pruns besseyi) at 7’ tall and the Pawnee Buttes Western Sand Cherry (Prunus besseyi var. Pawnee Buttes) growing to 2’. There are also several different varieties of Serviceberry (Amelanchier sp.) that do well in our region and are native, and particularly well-adapted is the Utah Serviceberry (A. utahensis). Golden Flowering currant (Ribes aureum), Wax Currant (R. cereum), and Alpine Currant (Ribes alpinum) are all great, native, drought tolerant edibles. There are also some really great ornamental shrubs that are well-suited for low water landscapes. Blue Mist Spirea (Caryopteris x clandonensis), Leadplant (Amorpha canescens), Tall Western Sage (Artemisia tridentata), Barberry (Berberis sp.), Mountain Snowberry (Symphoricarpos albus) and Coralberry (S. x chenaultii), any Ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius), and any Potentilla, (potentilla fruiticosa) of which there are many shapes, forms and colors from white to pink to yellow. There is even an orange variety called “Mango Tango.” For taller hedgerow-type shrubs, try Buffaloberry (Shepherdia argentea), Silverberry (Eleagnus comutata), Siberian Pea Shrub (Caragana arborescens), Moutain Mahogany (Cercocarpus sp.), New Mexico Privet (Foresteria pubescens) and one of my favorites, Nanking Cherry (Prunus tomentosa), as well as our native Chokecherry (Prunus virginiana).
There are so many more that I can’t even get them all in the itsy bitsy article that my editor will allow me (I think I need my own newspaper so I can go on and on the way I can and will when allowed. Hmm, maybe it’s good they cut me off). Alas, I will have to delve into perennials in another episode. So stay tuned folks and in the meantime, happy gardening!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.