This is my opportunity to accomplish two things at once, boosting my ego and educating folks who are eager to learn. Yes, I deserve your praise for bringing forth the knowledge you crave. Anyway, enough about me. how is your garden? I'm sure that you are bringing in the bounty now because you have been reading all these Garden Guy articles and now you are a top-notch gardener … yeah? Garden Guy is bringing in the onions, digging potatoes and carrots and loving on the bountiful fruit from the forest garden. Forest garden, do you like that segue?
Last week I introduced the concept of forest gardening and this week I thought I would share with you in more detail (as much as 1000 words will allow) the levels and interaction that occurs in a forest garden. Let’s start with trees.
Have you ever spent time in a forest and looked at the levels of plants that exist and how they layer themselves together to maximize space and exposure efficiency? I don’t mean just looked at the trees and shrubs and thought “Wow, this is cool,” but really observed the interaction of how the plants naturally place themselves in a forest setting. It’s easy to lose the trees for the forest. This is how as a permaculturalist/forest gardener, we need to look at the forest, on more of a micro level versus macro. (More on permaculturalists in future episodes, but you may already be one and not even know it.) Often times we look at the big picture and miss the finer details of how profound subtle interactions can be (watch out Garden Guy is waxing philosophical.) The forest can be our greatest teacher when it comes to how to plant perennial gardens because the forest has been doing it for many millennia longer than humans. It has a lot to offer if we pay attention. Going into the forest with a smidgen of knowledge can really help to guide you on your way (this is where Garden Guy has your back).
When we talk about “forest gardening,” we are talking about creating edible gardens that are designed like a forest (in case you couldn’t figure that out). We are looking at the layers of the forest and what roles each layer (and plant type) plays in the ecosystem. We are then bringing them into a garden setting and selecting the appropriate plants that we want to have for food production as well as giving them the proper placement so that they can benefit the rest of the plants we are choosing to cultivate.
Let’s start with trees, because they are the anchor of any forest and will also be the same in our forest gardens. When it comes to trees, there are two different types to consider: upper canopy and lower canopy. The upper-canopy trees are large and provide big shade and should be placed properly in order to also allow for direct sunlight for at least part of the day. My garden has a large cottonwood in the middle of the garden and offers shade in various parts of the garden throughout the day without shading any one part all day (except directly underneath where I have planted shade loving plants). Large trees can also be planted on the north side of the garden so as not to produce too much shade over the entire area. The benefit of large trees cannot be overstated. The roots of these trees can extend for 50 feet or more into the ground, tapping into deep bedrock reserves of nutrients that it converts into leaves and then drops into the garden in the form of leaf mulch every Autumn. This is a great source of fertility that can be grown in your own garden. Some great upper canopy trees with edible fruits are mulberry, oak, walnut and black walnut. Linden trees are fragrant and provide forage for bees as well as have medicinal value. There are other trees that can work well in this setting: maple,
