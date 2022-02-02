February is National Library Lovers Month and a wonderful time to celebrate the reciprocal love between libraries and library patrons.
Libraries are constantly transforming to meet the needs of the communities they serve, and during the uncertain and often turbulent times of the pandemic, this continues to be overwhelmingly true.
In 2021, Delta County Libraries brought back some of the in-person programming that the community values and expects. Children’s Storytimes are one example of a beloved library program that, while still popular in a virtual setting, is much preferred in person.
The libraries have restored their pre-COVID schedule of weekly Storytimes throughout Delta County. “In December alone, we saw over 200 attendees at our Storytimes,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director of Delta County Libraries. “Our Storytimes are geared toward supporting children ages 0 through 5, and their parents or caretakers, in the development of essential early literacy skills.”
“At the same time, we continue to offer virtual and take-home experiences for our patrons who feel more comfortable staying at home,” Gunn explains. “We started providing take-home kits in the summer of 2020 in response to the pandemic, and they have been extremely popular with patrons of all ages.”
In 2021, the libraries gave away nearly 600 take-home kits every month. In recent months, the libraries have also provided makerspaces for patrons who prefer to complete the kit in the library.
“As the pandemic has evolved and transitioned, so have the needs of our community. Library staff works hard to determine and meet those needs with changing services,” says Gunn. “We value our patrons and really appreciate it when we hear we have made an impact on their lives, even in small ways.”
Patrons who want to show their love for Delta County Libraries in February can do so in a number of ways. One is to simply visit the libraries, get a library card if you don’t already have one, and check out an item.
Another way to participate is to express your love in words. Contact the libraries directly, or visit Delta County Libraries’ website or social media pages, to share your cherished library experiences.
Finally, there is also the opportunity to support the libraries through a donation. Visit the website to make an online donation or stop by one of the libraries and do it in-person.
Above all, Delta County Libraries returns the love shown by the community. Library staff members love their communities, they love to provide equal access to materials and services, and they love to serve Delta County!
For more information, visit your libraries or www.deltalibraries.org.
