The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announced Dayle Funka as the new Gunnison District Ranger. Dayle is responsible for managing over 1.3 million acres in Gunnison, Saguache and Hinsdale counties including eight wilderness areas.
Funka held the position of Rangeland Management Staff for the past four years on the Gunnison Ranger District. “I am absolutely honored to have been selected as the new Gunnison District Ranger,” said Funka. “My time as Range Staff on the Gunnison District provided an excellent opportunity to build working relationships with the ranching community, plan and integrate landscape level management and have the opportunity to implement meaningful projects alongside dedicated peers and partners. I look forward to the opportunity to continue shared stewardship collaboration with my remarkable staff and engaged stakeholders,” she said.
“The Gunnison Ranger District offers a unique opportunity to manage critical and diverse resources while truly highlighting, fostering and implementing the Forest Service’s multiple use mission,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “Dayle brings a collaborative mindset and experience with partners in the Gunnison valley which will be key to her new role as District Ranger Her experience and enthusiasm will be a good fit for Gunnison Ranger District and a great addition to our GMUG leadership team,” he said.
Dayle holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Natural Resource Management and Range Ecology from Colorado State University. She began her land management career with the National Park Service in Rocky Mountain National Park. She spent five years as the Rangeland Management Specialist on the Rio Grande National Forest, Saguache Ranger District along with time in southwest Colorado managing range resources for the Bureau of Land Management. Dayle also served over three years with the Wyoming National Resources Conservation Service.
Dayle loves living in Gunnison County and she enjoys spending time with family and friends including her brother and sister who also work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service. Her passions are riding mules and horses, running rivers and bird hunting with her Gordon setters.
Dayle assumed the leadership role as the Gunnison District Ranger in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.