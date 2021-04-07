LaDonna Gunn has a long history with libraries. In Delta County alone, she has filled the positions of youth services librarian, grant writer, regional manager, assistant district director, and, most recently, interim district director. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Gunn stepped into the district director position.
Gunn’s experience in libraries also stretches beyond Delta County. She worked for the Elko-Lander-Eureka library system in northeastern Nevada and she played a key role in starting a library in Wetmore, Colorado. Gunn recalls this particular experience as important in preparing her for a career in library leadership.
“I joined together with a handful of neighbors and started the Wetmore Community Library. Establishing a public library from the ground up afforded me an insight into community needs and how libraries can meet those needs. In addition, I learned the nuts and bolts of library governance and operation.”
Gunn’s passion for libraries and the communities they serve plays a big role in her approach to the director position in Delta County.
“Libraries are in the business of serving people,” says Gunn. “I love that we are there for Delta County, from our children to our senior citizens. Libraries are all about a lifelong relationship with their communities, and that is what I love the most.”
While Gunn has many aspirations for how she can serve the library district and the people of Delta County as district director, there is one goal that comes to the forefront.
“Delta County voters opted not to support the Library District’s mill levy campaign in 2019. I want to listen to our communities and understand their needs more fully so that we can provide relevant and appropriate library services for Delta County. It is also important for our communities to get to know the value of their libraries, our purpose and philosophy.”
Jess Deegan, president of the library district board of trustees, chaired the selection committee that coordinated the months-long recruitment process and ultimately recommended Gunn to the board of trustees for the position. The members of the selection committee believe that Gunn’s education, experience and proven leadership abilities will serve the library district well in the coming years.
“When the district found out that the previous director was retiring, we were in the beginning of the pandemic,” says Deegan. “As chair of the search committee, I thought the country would get the virus under control and I could complete the search in the summer. After entering fall with no hope of a break from the pandemic, it became apparent we needed to complete the search regardless of conditions. Fortunately, during this time Mrs. Gunn was there as the interim director to keep the library functioning to serve the public. Now, as the search committee chair, and the president of the board since February, I am relieved and excited to know Mrs. Gunn will continue to be the District Director now and into the future. She shows the leadership and management skills that rarely are found together in one person.”
Moving forward, Gunn understands that listening to the community is essential in her position. “I will strive to be available and accessible to our community members. I want to hear from the community.”
Since April 2020, when she was appointed to the interim district director position, Gunn’s responsibilities have spanned the roles of both the district director and the assistant district director. It has been an immense role to fill through exceedingly difficult times.
For Gunn, the balance comes in enjoying the beautiful western Colorado landscape, running in the early morning light (or in darkness, as the case may be), snowshoeing, hunting, and hiking with her husband and their two dogs, and, of course, reading.
