In the fall of 2018, the family Robinson landed on the Western Slope of the Colorado Rockies. Their journey from outside of Austin, Texas, was motivated by a desire to find a better way of life for their family of five – a life apart from the stresses of suburban sprawl. They found it in a little valley just outside of Cedaredge.
With a background in the medical profession, Sara had become increasingly aware of the medicinal benefits of hemp. She wanted to find a vehicle to administer the product in its most natural form to help people combat the increasing anxiety that comes with the pressures of modern life. Little did they know that a pandemic was just around the corner, and the necessity to find relief from added stress would increase many-fold.
While hemp and marijuana plants are of the same species, hemp is legally defined as a plant that contains less than 0.3 percent THC. While both can deliver the healing and therapeutic properties of CBD, hemp offers it without the psychoactive effects. The market is full of CBD products, most of which come in the form of oils derived from the plant. Sara wanted to develop a product that utilized the plant’s benefits in its raw form, began brewing tea with it, and Hempy Llama Tea was born.
Seven flavors later, Sara and her husband John, who converted a room in their farmhouse for the new endeavor, have been busy growing their business. Their home-bound distribution business has several loyal online customers, and now they are starting to roll their unique product out to local stores and coffee shops. You can find their tea at Main Street Market in Cedaredge, Doghouse Espresso in Delta, and at The Body Shop Therapeutic Massage in Delta. A hemp store in Georgia was the first brick and mortar business to order their product, and they continue to place wholesale orders as the popularity of the tea catches on.
Chamomile lavender, raspberry lemon, vanilla chai, and even a chocolate coconut are a part of their growing line of flavors. John and Sara are both proponents of the powerful benefits that CBD can offer and believe that delivering it in its purest form is doubly effective at bringing a healthy balance to body and mind. Combining it with different teas, which have their own beneficial properties, seems a logical step toward offering a product that everyone can use and enjoy.
As the Robinson family, with their three school-age children, continues to grow, so will their company. In recognizing the need to make a change and find their way to their own healthy lifestyle, Sara and John have found a way to share a path to health with others. It seems that now, more than ever, everyone could use a little more self-care and our convienently locally made Hempy Llama Tea is here to deliver.
Hempy Llama Tea can be found online at hempyllamatea.com.
