There’s a place in Delta where the atmosphere is so inviting and the coffee is so doggone delicious that it’s all too easy to find your smile. It’s a place where you can hang your coat up beside your politics just inside the door. On any given morning, the melting pot of lifestyles that gather here is, at once, both surprising and all too natural as local patrons and weary travelers can enjoy a warm cup and a conversation about the things that really matter. What began as a small shotgun coffeehouse has grown to claim a life of its own and the eclectic patrons of Doghouse Espresso are fiercely loyal to their place of refuge and quick to welcome anyone new.
The idea for the coffeehouse was born when Bob McNair decided he wanted to share his love for coffee with the folks of Delta County. His wife, Gini McNair, was the artist and architect of Fat Cat Pottery, the successful, next-door, do-it-yourself pottery studio that was eventually connected to the coffee shop. Bob was meticulous about researching the best source of coffee beans and consistent quality roasters who implemented environmental and fair trade practices. His diligence paid off as word spread about the quality of the coffee at Doghouse Espresso, which opened on Main Street in Delta in August of 2006.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the street, Cassie Vest had been working for several years at the long-time Delta institution, Daveto’s. Bob was a regular customer there, and the two struck up a friendship. Recognizing her talents in the restaurant business, Bob eventually offered her a job at Doghouse, and Cassie accepted. While Bob was more than adept at running the business side of things and had perfected the art of the perfect espresso, it was all too apparent that Cassie’s strength with the public was an ever-important ingredient of the growing coffee shop.
The atmosphere that Bob and Cassie cultivated in the coffee shop easily encouraged an eclectic and loyal clientele that grew over the next year, often spilling over into the pottery side of the operations. Before long, Bob realized that although he had developed a successful business, his talents were best suited for other endeavors, and Cassie was offered the reins of the coffee shop. He took her to America’s coffee capital, Seattle, to meet the roasters at Grounds for Change and to attend Coffee Fest, where she fell in love with latte art. Although she was somewhat hesitant about owning a business, Bob reassured her that she had all the necessary skills. Eventually, Cassie accepted the challenge.
Cassie officially took ownership of the business on April Fool’s Day of 2008. Gini eventually moved Fat Cat Pottery to Grand Junction, where it still thrives today. This allowed Doghouse Espresso to expand its seating into the space that its patrons were already claiming on a daily basis. Cassie wisely maintained the relationship with Bob's coffee bean suppliers and roasters, as the espresso she serves up there is still highly praised by customers. What began as a quiet little coffeehouse grew over the years to become a whirlwind of activity where friends and loved ones can meet, sometimes for the first time, and the coffee-house gained somewhat of a reputation for matchmaking.
Cassie claims that because of the inviting and open nature of the coffeehouse, more than a few people have met their soulmates here, and she counts herself as one of the lucky recipients of the cupid coffee arrow. Bryan Vest became a regular customer while living in Delta. The two started dating and eventually married in 2012. Bryan had never made espresso before, but he also developed a passion for the art and an attachment to the unique space. Cassie and Bryan manage an excellent staff that is just as eclectic as their diverse patrons. Most of the baristas and employees at Doghouse have been with them for several years now.
Along with the sweet and savory coffee creations, Doghouse presents many homemade offerings like breakfast burritos and quiches made on site. Locally made baked goods can also be found in the front counter as Cassie and Bryan are happy to cultivate relationships with other entrepreneurs in the county. Since the purchase of the building from the McNairs, they have set their sites on expanding the kitchen to offer more soups and sandwiches in their lunchtime menu. The coffee shop has a steady customer base, and loyal patrons were even able to continue to get their favorite coffee fix during Covid as Doghouse managed to remain open for takeout during the height of the closures.
Cassie and Bryan are proud of what Doghouse has become and what it offers to the community. As a long-time resident, Cassie notes that Delta has definitely turned a corner from the hard times of the economic downturn of years past. There are a lot fewer empty storefronts on Main Street these days, and there are complimentary art galleries on either side of the coffee shop now. The little coffeehouse that grew into a welcoming community hub deserves some of the credit for the increased traffic in downtown Delta. To what does Cassie attribute the secret of their success? She claims it’s a simple formula, "We're just really nice to people and serve really, really good coffee."
You can enjoy your own cup-full of smiles at Doghouse Espresso, 449 Main Street in Delta.
