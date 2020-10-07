In the time of COVID-19, having access to a reliable internet connection and a computer or device is important. Many more people are working or schooling from home, applying for unemployment benefits, job-seeking, or simply wanting to connect to the outside world through technology.
With funding awarded through a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant, Delta County Libraries is able to increase public access to valuable technological resources.
Beginning this fall, library patrons can check out hot spots and Chromebooks from the library for a one-week period. All that is needed to take advantage of this service is a library card in good standing.
“We understand that many of our patrons do not have access to these valuable resources and we are excited to help fill this need in our communities,” says LaDonna Gunn, Interim District Director and writer of the LSTA grant.
To learn more about this service, including instructions for checking out hot spots and Chromebooks, please contact your local library or visit deltalibraries.org.
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
