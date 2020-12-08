The Following awards were presented at the November meeting:
Citizen of the Year: Former Town Clerk Marlene Searle
Business of the year: Bank of Colorado, Hotchkiss Branch
Non-Profit of the Year: North Fork Recreation District.
Marlene was honored for being the Town Clerk of Hotchkiss for 38 years. She retired a few months ago. She was able to keep the Town running well and kept within budget for all of those years.Bank of Colorado: Mitch Swanda and his team were honored for Bank of Colorado's willingness to always be involved in Town projects, and providing numerous donations around town.North Fork Recreation District: It's truly amazing what they have accomplished in the last few years. Kathryn Oxford accepted the award. Kudos to Lenore Cambria for making it all run smooth, and getting an amazing amount of grants to fund projects that all North Fork residents are able to enjoy. Also special recognition to Sven Edstrom and Ben Graves for all their hard work and dedication to see the bicycle trails happen.
After the awards ceremony, we voted on three (not quite ) new board members, and named Mitch Swanda from Bank of Colorado-Hotchkiss as president and Kim Shay- Ace Gambles owner as vice-president. Many thanks to Nathan Sponseller for his 25 years on the Board- 17 as president. He is still engaged, but is stepping down to pursue other business opportunities. He was hired by the Board as a part- time paid position to handle communications, advertising, and numerous other things to keep the Chamber running. We thank him for his 25 years of service, and appreciative that he has agreed to continue as part of the Chamber's team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.