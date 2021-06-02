The official inauguration of an electric charging station in Hotchkiss puts the town on the map, literally, for travelers and residents with electric vehicles. A small and excited group did the honors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 28 at the station, which is located at the Crawford-Hotchkiss Historical Museum. Karen Lacey, president of the Historical Society, and Karen Martin, treasurer, were joined by Lou Villaire, co-owner of Atlasta Solar Center, and members of the Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce, to mark the consequential occasion.
Kim Shay, owner of Gambles and vice-president of the Hotchkiss Chamber, spearheaded the project. Her research led her to contacting the nonprofit organization Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), which wrote and administered a grant that made the station possible. The terms of the grant called for an 80/20 match, with the 20% provided by a group of benefactors. The museum provides the location rent-free for the charging station; DMEA takes care of the WIFI fee; Shay donated the dirt and gravel work in the parking lot; and Annette Murray painted the logo and signage at the site. On top of this support, Atlasta Solar Center donates half of the profit to the museum.
All in all, the project is a win-win for the community. The fast charger can require a couple hours to complete the charge, giving visiting motorists the opportunity to dine, shop and enjoy Hotchkiss. With a projected surge in traffic due to the road work between Montrose and Gunnison, providing the amenity of the charging station adds Hotchkiss to the growing list of charging stations on the Western Slope and gives travelers a reason to stop and smell the roses.
These same advantages apply to Paonia, which has also added an electric charging station for motorists driving over McClure Pass and beyond. Atlasta Solar Center applied for a grant from Charge Ahead Colorado to install the site over a year ago. Atlasta owns, maintains and insures the station. Motorists can find the service in the gravel public lot at 236 Main Avenue, across from The Flying Fork restaurant.
Solar Energy International (SEI) was instrumental in bringing the town station to fruition. They installed the first charging station in the North Fork in 2015 at their office on Mathews Lane, with an eye toward providing more access to plug-ins for the growing number of electric vehicles. Their station is 100% solar powered.
From horse and buggies to electric cars, the North Fork Valley moves on apace, becoming part of the hub of a growing web of next-generation motorists.
