There’s a line in the sand between tourists and travelers. “Tourists” don’t blend in – it’s not their intention. They wear loud shirts and don’t step out of their comfort zone. “Travelers,” on the other hand, are said to exude an adventurous spirit, a quest for curiosity, and they do everything they can to blend in. The very word “tourist” has become an insult and signals a label for someone who is just traveling wrong. But for a good many of us, sometimes being a tourist is just what the doctor ordered. Whether you’re looking to see the sights or soak up the sun, isn’t the “comfort zone” exactly where you want to be when you’re on vacation?
If a vacation is about making the most of your time off, then embrace the tourist within. Finding the road less traveled and avoiding other travelers can be exhausting, but putting a drink in your hand and your toes in the sand - guilt-free - is downright liberating. Not worrying about looking like a tourist can save you a lot of time, and you’re probably not fooling anyone with your Guatemalan pullover anyway. Being a traveler is work. Turning each minute into a culturally significant moment can be rewarding but doesn’t have much to do with R and R.
Tourists are hard to embarrass because they’re usually doing just what they want to do. Go ahead, snap that picture of your husband holding up the Tower of Pisa. Take your kids to dinner with Goofy. While being a tourist is never an excuse to be insensitive to the culture you are visiting, it offers the freedom to take control of your precious time off and make it count.
Avoiding popular destinations may sound like a good idea, but sometimes the beaten path is worn down for a reason – because there are cool things to see and do that way. Sharing a site with others is just a part of the experience. Interacting with locals is great, but avoiding fellow tourists closes doors to new friendships with folks who share at least one common interest. The same can be said about your own hometown and its nearby attractions. Taking a day to be a tourist in your backyard is an excellent way to remind yourself why you live there, and you never know who you’ll meet at the Black Canyon Overlook on a sunny day.
While being the ultimate culturally conscious traveler is an admirable goal, it’s often a lofty one. Most of us can’t justify the time needed to dedicate ourselves to a truly immersive experience. Sometimes when that week of vacation time comes around, finding your most obnoxious Hawaiian shirt, strapping on a fanny pack, and planting a cooler in the sand is just the kind of immersive experience your soul is looking for.
