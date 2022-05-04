The idea of “life being in the blood” is one I meditate on often. Our circulatory system transports oxygen, nutrients and waste products throughout the body. It’s a literal miracle! But, when the circulatory system is not working as it should our memory, energy levels, digestion and all other systems are impacted. Poor circulation affects everything!
Contrast this to a healthy circulation system. When your blood is flowing well, each organ has all the oxygen and nutrients needed to thrive. Your body recovers faster from wounds and diseases. Your mind is clear and your memory is sharp. How do you maintain a healthy circulation system, or improve your circulation? Here are just a few tips for improving your vascular health.
Circulation is a Cellular Level Workout
Dandelion Tea
This is the perfect time to make use of this herbal remedy! As the dandelions pop up, harvest roots, making sure to leave some plants for our friendly local pollinators, for dandelion tea. This natural diuretic increases blood flow! (Be cautious of using this herbal remedy if you currently use blood thinners.)
Introduce Anti-Inflammatory Foods
Ginger, turmeric, cayenne, thyme, and many other lesser known herbs and foods are excellent for increasing circulation. Turn up the heat in the kitchen to increase blood flow!
Increase Iron, Vitamins E & B
Do this via supplements, or increasing red meat and dark leafy greens intake. I highly recommend Floradix, a German liquid supplement as most iron pills pass right through the body. Our local farmers and ranchers produce these incredibly important nutrient dense foods. Eat up!
Movement Routines to Improve Circulation
Breathwork & Stress Management
Stress management is pivotal to increasing your blood circulation. A great practice to add to your toolbox is a breathing routine. Try box breathing or the Wim Hof method of breathwork. A simple YouTube search will yield some great step by step tutorials.
Cold Showers
While the cold plunge is not for everyone, especially if you have a heart condition, this is an effective way to force the body to increase blood circulation! Start out with hot water and then switch to as cold of a stream as you can tolerate. You will feel your breathing deepen and your blood will push deeply into your core. You can experience benefits even with just 30 seconds of exposure to the cold.
Regular Movement Routines
Get yourself moving daily. Take walks, and find gentle movement routines that bring you joy. Joy and connection is the ultimate cellular level workout, so doing these activities with people you love and enjoy really gets the heart pumping and the blood flowing. Yoga, tai chi, social dance, horseback riding, there are many options to get your heart pumping. Maybe it is jumping on the trampoline!
My final recommendation as a bodyworker to increase circulation is physical touch. Go hug your loved ones, and get intentional about physical touch. This is pivotal to increased circulation. Love People. Love Vitality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.