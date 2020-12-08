In the spring of 1765, a blacksmith in Albiquiú, New Mexico found himself turning a large piece of raw silver over in his hands. The Ute woman who offered it as payment for a bridle repair had vanished into the crowd of a busy trade day. Word spread like a sage fire, and the silver ingot became the driving force behind many New Spanish expeditions into the unexplored lands to the north. The first of these parties would set a course in search of the fabled land of Teguayo, where it was said the mysterious “bearded men” made their home beside a vast lake. It was, as well, the New Mexican’s great hope to find the elusive source of silver along the way. It was a hope that would rest squarely on the shoulders of Juan Antonio Maria de Rivera.
Tales of silver soon reached the ears of the Spanish colonial authorities in Santa Fe, and Governor Tomas Veléz Cachupin chose the 27-year-old Rivera to lead the first expedition into previously unexplored Ute territory. It is uncertain whether the man he chose had any military experience but he must have commanded some respect in the community. He was not a member of the Spanish elite, but proved himself to be an intelligent, capable leader. Rivera’s most valuable asset to Cachupin was his experience in mining, making him a cleverly calculated choice for the mission.
Although the overall goal of the expedition was to find a source of silver in the uncharted land, the governor had also become concerned by the recent stories that had found their way to the ears of New Spain concerning “bearded men” living in the north. The indigenous peoples that Spanish explorers had come into contact with thus far were all known to be free of facial hair. If other European settlers had taken root in the northern territories, the colony would need to take their measure soon, as the prospect of expansion would inevitably result in conflicts over the promise of precious metals.
Cachupin first tasked Rivera with tracking down the whereabouts of an elusive, but knowledgeable, Ute guide by the name of Cuero De Lobo, or Wolfskin, who, according to the governor, knew the location of a vast deposit of silver. Unable to locate their would-be escort, the company followed the Dolores River to present-day Pagosa Springs and eventually caught up with De Lobo near what would later become Durango. Their subsequent mining expedition into the nearby mountains, where the mysterious piece of silver was said to have originated, ended in disappointment as the samples of ore they brought back contained more lead than silver. However, the party did make first contact with several friendly Utes in the area.
Upon his return to Santa Fe, Rivera relayed to Cachupin the Ute’s tales of the great Rio de Tizon (the Colorado River) whose headwaters were supposed to originate near a great lake where the shores were home to many villages. Was this the location of the ancient Aztec land of Teguayo and the place of the mysterious bearded men? Rivera and his company were soon dispatched on a second mission, which would take them north of the valley cut by the Dolores River and eventually into Uncompahgre lands beyond the present day site of the city of Montrose. The expedition ventured as far north as the future location of Delta where Rivera would pause long enough to carve his initials into the rock of yet-to-be named Roubidoux Canyon.
Along their route, Rivera’s party came into contact with several bands of Utes and Paiutes who proved amiable and helpful and were eager to trade with the New Mexicans. However, when contemplating further exploration into the northwest, Rivera was discouraged by Ute tales of hostile Comanche raiders that roamed the area, and so turned homeward to Santa Fe. He returned without ever having found the great cache of silver or any further sign of the mysterious bearded men of Teguayo.
Rivera and the importance of his achievements were all but swallowed by the sands of time until they were unearthed by archeologist and historian, Steve Baker, nearly by accident in the 1970s. The historically celebrated expeditions of Escalante and Dominguez would completely overshadow Rivera for many years, as the missionaries, following the trail of Rivera, would continue to push into Utah and would indeed discover bearded indigenous peoples living on the bank of the Sevier River as well as the bearded Pahvant Utes. It is unknown if early Spanish or French frontiersmen had influenced the genetics of these bearded tribes of the area, but they found no European inhabitants.
Historical records concerning Rivera seem to have disappeared as quickly as he himself appeared in New Mexico, but it is assumed that he departed with Cachupin for Mexico City soon after his last return from the north. The journals of his travels also vanished and would not again see the light of day for 200 years when they would resurface in Madrid, Spain during the late 1960s. Until then, several historians had previously attempted to piece together Rivera’s route and advanced his company at least as far as Moab, Utah but through Rivera’s journals, Baker concluded that the confluence of the Uncompahgre and Gunnison rivers near Delta marked the end of his second, and farthest, expedition. Through painstaking translation and research, Baker has pieced together a detailed depiction of Rivera’s odyssey, solidifying his place in the history of early western Colorado exploration once and for all.
The Spanish colonists must have have been disappointed as their efforts to locate a sizable source of silver left them empty-handed, and Rivera’s historical significance has long been shrouded in mystery. However, the discovery of his journals have proven his contributions to be undeniably important. He and his party are responsible for naming many Colorado landmarks, including the Navajo, San Juan, Piedra, Animas, and Dolores Rivers. Having established relationships with various Ute and Paiute bands in the Dolores and Uncompahgre valleys opened a new network of trade between the Spanish and indigenous peoples of Colorado. Most importantly, Rivera set the stage for Escalante and Dominguez who would use his maps, routes, and journals to navigate through the San Juan Mountains and beyond.
History sometimes contains half-truths, misremembered events, and is often missing valuable insight from more than a handful of important characters like Rivera, who helped to shape the west we know today. Though the search for silver and Teguayo left him empty-handed, his contributions to western Colorado are many and his exclusion from a rightful place in its story has finally been mended after 200 years of obscurity. As of today, there are no statues or murals in Montrose or Delta counties commemorating the historical significance of Juan Antonio Maria de Rivera. Perhaps the long overdue time for his recognition has come at last.
Steve Baker’s book, “Juan Rivera's Colorado, 1765: The First Spaniards Among the Ute and Paiute Indians on the Trails to Teguayo” may be ordered through Western Reflection Publishing Co., Lake City, Colo., 970-944-0110 or publisher@ westernreflectionspublishing. com. It can also be purchased from Steve Baker at Centuries Research Inc., 970-249-2283.
