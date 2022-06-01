Local Paonia native Justin Holt is making a name for himself in the movie industry. Justin is a recent graduate from the class of 2020 in Paonia. As a well-rounded student, he excelled in academics and participated in several sports during his high school career. His passion, however, was always film. Following graduation, Justin journeyed east to attend the Georgia Film Academy in Atlanta to pursue his dream.
While he worked on various small projects in the city some have dubbed "the new Hollywood," Justin's latest endeavor found the emerging filmworker on the set of Creed III. The MGM production partnered with the Georgia Film Academy and hired eight student interns to work on the boxing drama. The film marks actor Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, and Justin was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him in the assistant director department.
Coming to terms with a rigorous schedule and long work week was eye-opening, but he truly enjoys working in the industry. Justin is currently working on an A24 film as a production assistant. The studio is known for quality independent releases. He has been blown away by the concept and the script and is anxious for people to see the finished film.
The humbled young Holt is quick to give credit to his family and friends in the North Fork Valley and claims that his experiences and relationships growing up in Delta County have shaped him well and made his journey possible.
Break a leg, Justin! – figuratively speaking of course.
Be sure to look for Justin in the credits of Creed III, due for release in November 2022.
If you know a current or former resident of Delta County who should be considered for a spot “In the Limelight,” please email stu@highcountryshopper.com with details.
