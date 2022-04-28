At the mouth of Kebler Pass where the Ruby-Anthracite and Muddy Creeks come together to form the North Fork of the Gunnison River, a scenic camp park welcomes outdoor enthusiasts and offers premium access to pristine wilderness. Kebler Corner presents all the elements of a genuine Colorado outdoor experience while providing the comforts of home. The proprietors of this scenic woodland oasis, Emily and Paul St Ruth, and their partner and co-owner Jim Smith have breathed new life into the picturesque RV park over the last four years and are working to find new ways to offer unique experiences to campers throughout the seasons.
Paul and Emily were just beginning to settle into family life when their friend Jim pitched them the idea of operating an RV park. Both were working for nonprofits in Eagle County, and although they were entrenched in their work and the community there, the opportunity had an undeniable appeal. Paul had spent several years working for Jim building an eco-lodge in Honduras and trusted Jim’s judgment. Jim believed there was a change in the air coming to the RV park industry, and Emily and Paul were sure that he was on to something. None of them could have anticipated the boost that COVID would soon infuse into campgrounds and RV parks as Americans took to the open road to find refuge in the great outdoors.
With increased tourism flooding the outdoor market, a modern business model is beginning to take shape in the industry. The new approach is a far cry from the mom-and-pop-run tax write-off’s that once dominated RV park management. An emerging strategy borrows business practices from the hotel industry, and many parks are now run as legitimate, sustainable businesses. Paul and Emily were sold on the dream, so they quit their jobs in the winter of 2014, rented out their house, and hit the road. Their plan was to research what works and what doesn’t work in RV parks across the country while searching for a perfect location to call their own. The winds were bringing a change to the industry, and the timing could not have been better for their venture. However, finding the perfect park of their own proved to be a challenge.
And then it happened. Paul and Jim both found Kebler Corner independently of one another. They shared a laugh when they came together to discuss the property, and the irony of its location was not lost on them. It happened to be just an hour and a half away from Eagle County, where they each had begun their search. Paul says that the location was perfect: "It has the feel of being in the middle of nowhere while still offering all the local services of the nearby Delta County." Opportunities for day excursions from the park are endless, and anglers can take advantage of the crystal clear waters of the Ruby-Anthracite on the property.
The couple hired a talented staff and set to work rehabilitating the cabins and grounds of the park. Kebler Corner offers an outdoor experience with the opportunity to return to a camp with all the comforts of home. The cabins are all well-appointed with beautiful furniture, hardwood floors, comfy beds, and smart TVs. Wifi is available throughout the park, and a host of activities and amenities, including a small convenience and outfitting store, await travelers, hunters, families, and adventure seekers from near and far. Paul and Emily have extended the full RV sites and have created appealing outdoor picnic areas among flower beds in the shade of giant cottonwood trees. They are currently in the process of adding a dozen power only RV sites next to the river to attract campers with less hook-up needs and are planning for more dispersed tent camping as well.
In the fall, hunting season brings a welcome clientele to Kebler Corner. Once hunters have discovered the park, they often find themselves returning each year to enjoy the spoils it offers. Paul and Emily are careful to work their calendar to accommodate for various tags within each season, from archery to rifle. The location makes an excellent and comfortable base camp that is hard to beat.
While the end of hunting season used to coincide with the seasonal closing of the gates at Kebler Corner, Kebler Corner is now staying open throughout the year.There is now enough clientele to justify staying open throughout the winter, and the team plans to take advantage of the snow by offering cross-country workshops to school-age children through a partnership with the Nature Connection. Fostering these kinds of relationships with local organizations is essential to the success of the camp park. Events like the Paonia K-8 4th and 5th grade sleepover feed the soul of the owners and staff of Kebler Corner.
Locals looking for event space and short term rentals for events like celebrations of life are encouraged to contact Kebler Corner about locals prices to rent the pavilion and conference areas. As Paul and Emily are entering their fifth season, they are looking for ways to give back to the community.
The community-minded hosts at the park are appreciative of the warm welcome they have received from the residents of the North Fork Valley. They genuinely enjoy offering a place where they can share outdoor experiences with visitors. Paddling, wine and agriculture tours, music, hiking, and biking opportunities abound here. The mountains and streams of the West Elks present endless possibilities for world-class hunting and fishing trips. Having a comfortable place to hang your hat surrounded by nature at the end of the day is a priceless opportunity Paul and Emily are happy to provide. Adventure awaits at the corner of wilderness and main.
