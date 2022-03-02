In the mid-1970’s Campbell Stanton had a vision to create a community radio station in the North Fork Valley. He and a handful of local volunteers began a fundraising campaign. By 1979, they completed the necessary paperwork to apply for a license to operate a small class-D, 10-watt radio station. More than 40 years later, the station is still going strong. It has become an integral element in the community and an invaluable service to the Western Slope and beyond. The community-based model it leans heavily on promises to carry the station well into the future.
A tower was erected on Garvin Mesa, and a garage was retrofitted to house the new station in 1979. On October 5th, Campbell took the mic, and the engineer flipped the switch as a handful of folks waited by their radios for the first broadcast, which opened with the words, “KVNF is a reality.” The manifestation of a dream was complete. The next four decades would bring many changes to the little station that could, but the focus on community was (and still is) a constant driving force.
Within a year, the station’s managers decided that moving to town was inevitable. They found a space that, at one time, was used as a boarding house for miners. The Bear’s Den, located just south of the Paradise Theatre (which was still called the Paonia and operated by the Bear family at the time), would become home to KVNF in 1980. It was here that the station would continue to broadcast from for the next 26 years. Although the building was functional and several iconic programs were born in the space, the old boarding house was not without its issues. It was not uncommon for DJs to be accompanied by an occasional mouse in the broadcast booth.
In 2006, KVNF raised funds and matched grants to construct a new station on Grand Avenue in Paonia. A prominent architect designed the state-of-the-art facility, and the building was dedicated to Felix Belmont, long-time DJ and supporter of the station. Felix, who passed the century mark on a recent birthday, connected with listeners in his generation and exposed young audiences to music from a by-gone era. The Belmont Building is an anchor in downtown Paonia. The beautifully designed space lets natural light into the main open office area, which leads to a kitchen and a meeting room, complete with a stage. The production booth sits adjacent to the “Bamboo Room,” a top-notch studio for on-air musicians.
Because KVNF is situated in a small community, opportunities for folks in Delta County to experience radio production are readily available. Local high school-aged kids interested in broadcast media are also encouraged to take advantage of the station. DJ training is ongoing, and anyone with a notion to be on-air can sign up to learn the board and protocols. The station offers a little bit of something for everyone, depending on when you tune in. Musical genres range from jazz and rock to bluegrass and classic country. Big band, blues, soul, world, classical, opera, Americana and electronica also find their way into the mix throughout the week. News producers provide headlines from around the county, across the state and locally.
Today, KVNF covers more than 10,000 square miles of Western Colorado and Utah and broadcasts worldwide at KVNF.org. The population of the station’s listening area is approximately 160,000. Many remote communities on the Western Slope depend solely on KVNF to deliver emergency alerts, information and locally produced news stories. An active roster of over 80 on-air volunteer DJs work in a state-of-the-art studio. They have a library consisting of more than 34,000 CDs, as well as a treasure trove of original vinyl, at their disposal in the stacks.
General Manager Ashley Krest says KVNF is looking forward to providing diverse musical offerings and news and showcasing voices throughout Western Colorado in the coming years. Their news department continues to deliver quality local stories, and they have recently added more statewide coverage through a new program called Colorado Inside Out. They are excited to announce that they will be giving away a 2022 Toyota Tacoma with their partners at Hellman Motors. Be on the lookout for raffle tickets at fairs, concerts and other community events this coming summer.
Board members and volunteers stress the difference between community radio and public radio. The distinction is best defined by programming that relies heavily on local volunteer on-air talent. The station has tied itself to the local community to produce its content, while public radio utilizes a paid professional staff. The result sets the radio station in a class of its own. Maintaining this philosophy and practice has been a priority since the station’s conception. The community-inspired station finds the bulk of its financial support locally and the funding model has worked well for more than 40 years. Situated as it is, in a community that has always relied on neighborly support, It’s likely to continue to work for 40 more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.