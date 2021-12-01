Pink Night, an annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, was a huge success this year. The new North Fork High School Lady Miners took on the Cedaredge Lady Bruins to raise money for the Delta Health Oncology Unit. The theme for the evening was “True to the Fight”, and a host of players, spectators, coaches, referees and sponsors pooled their efforts to raise over $11,000 for the cause.
Players presented an all-you-can-eat Soup and Chili Meal and Bake Sale items to a hungry crowd. Parents and volleyball players from Hotchkiss K8 and Paonia K8 dished up the goods for folks. Spectators paid to play a serving game for various donated prizes, and a silent auction containing dozens of high-quality items donated by local individuals and businesses took place between the games. Prizes ranged in value from $20 to $1,200, and a 1/2 of beef (donated by Stirrup Bar Ranch and Homestead Natural Meats) was raffled off with a raffle license courtesy of the American Legion.
Christy Hawk from Crawford spoke about her experiences with cancer and our local oncology unit. She introduced members of Delta Health who impacted her journey and spoke meaningfully and eloquently about what the evening’s funds would do to impact our community. HK8 and PK8 volleyball players delivered flowers to Christy and others in the stands affected by cancer. Pink balloons were tied outside sponsoring businesses on the day of the event to signify support for the team and to promote awareness of the cause.
Each year, a contest is held between local high school artists for the best Pink Night design. North Fork High School senior Shaylee Odle was this year’s winner. Her winning design appeared on teams’ uniform shirts and on all t-shirts sold through Lasting Impressions for the event. Shirt costs for both teams were generously sponsored by the Bank of Colorado.
The North Fork High School Lady Miners would like to thank the host of sponsors and fans from the Crawford, Paonia, Hotchkiss and Cedaredge communities. A total of $11,250 was donated to Delta Health Oncology Unit. That's a win-win for both the Lady Miners and the Lady Bruins.
