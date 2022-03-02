On July 3 of 2021, Lazy J Coffee Shop hosted a Grand Opening Lawn Party in downtown Crawford. The coffee shop is located in an iconic western-style building with a false front just across the street from the post office. Lazy J offers delicious, locally roasted coffee in a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, and is sure to become a staple in Crawford Country.
Owner Julie Mock officially opened the doors on June 11. While summertime traffic through Crawford brings many visitors to check out the new sweet spot in town, wintertime clientele is heavily weighted towards locals, and several of them have already claimed the shop as their own.
Lazy J offers coffee and espresso drinks made from Rubicon Coffee, a local roaster based in nearby Paonia, and locally sourced baked goods from Mountain Fresh and other nearby sources. They also serve warm breakfast items and offer soft-serve ice cream and root beer floats. Ice cream was a staple at the Mad Dog Cafe when it was operating, and kids and adults alike are happy to have it back on the menu in downtown Crawford.
The interior of the coffee shop is tastefully decorated in farmhouse chic decor with plenty of comfy places to sit and enjoy a cup or two. Outside, a patio area and tables with umbrellas invite folks to linger on the sidewalk and watch the world go by. Customers will find plenty of opportunities to purchase locally roasted coffee beans, jams, honey and more.
Attached to the sizable coffee shop is a bookstore with a surprising number of titles to choose from, covering everything from local trails and hiking guides to the latest best sellers and classics as well.
This surprising find in the heart of the sometimes sleepy village of Crawford somehow feels right at home. Lazy J is definitely stepping up the game for daytime food and beverage offerings in town. It’s the kind of place you might expect to find in an up-and-coming Denver neighborhood, but lucky for us, it’s right here at home in Delta County.
You can visit Lazy J Coffee Shop from 7 am to 3 pm each day from Monday through Saturday at 286 Hwy 92 in downtown Crawford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.