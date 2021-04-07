We are dependent on the idea of social heritage. It is born of a blend of customs, attitudes, and beliefs, and our yearly anticipated small-town festivals play a big part in defining who we are. Participating in the celebration of heritage helps to bind us together as a community. We pass the sentiment of a cohesive community from one generation to the next through these time-honored gatherings. They offer us an opportunity to connect on a level that has too often been replaced with the superficial interactions of online socializing. The recent absence of these traditions has been felt worldwide, and our collective longing for their return is strong. Annual festivals and local concerts allow us to put our worries on hold, to celebrate the positive side of life, if only for a little while, and to bring friends, neighbors, and family together to revel in our traditions.
These gatherings play a pivotal role in community building and bring people from various religious, economic, and social backgrounds together for a common goal - to simply enjoy the day. There is no written history to explain when festival celebrations began, but in Ancient Greece, they were linked with social organization and mythology. Agriculture, in addition to folklore, has significantly contributed to the tradition of festivals. Nearly all of our local festivals in Delta County are associated with the bounty of the land and the time of harvest. Others celebrate our local pioneer heritage, and some simply offer a chance to gather as neighbors to enjoy an evening of music and food on Colorado summer nights. Whatever the reason for each seasonal celebration, the result is always the same; they are a defining part of home.
Besides contributing to the idea of social cohesion, even festivals in the smallest of towns stimulate economic activities by employing workers, supporting local musicians, artists, and food vendors, and encouraging visitors from neighboring communities to eat, stay, and shop. Often, our rural communities swell near to bursting from folks returning for time-honored celebrations and from travelers who are experiencing the festivals for the first time. Hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, and more all benefit when we open the community to celebrate our heritage with others. This increased tax revenue provides more opportunity to make improvements to the town, promoting a better quality of life for all residents and ensuring the longevity of the community.
Festivals and fairs reinforce the identity of a town. Many towns use community events to keep traditions from disappearing and sometimes to create new ones. They offer a chance for the area to showcase what makes it unique, building pride in residents. This renewed sense of belonging translates into citizens that are committed to taking care of their community. But mostly, these gatherings are just plain fun. They give residents something to look forward to, a chance to reconnect with old classmates and family members, and an opportunity to have an actual conversation with neighbors and fellow townspeople. If life is about the pursuit of happiness, then social interaction is a necessary ingredient to achieve success in life. It appears summer will bring return of our cherished local gatherings that define who we are. It’s safe to say that they will all be attended with an enthusiastic sense of renewed appreciation.
