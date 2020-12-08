With COVID-19 case numbers rising as they are, we at the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce aren’t taking this virus lightly. It's been frustrating to all of us here at the chamber as we provide many of the community events, promotions, and support.
The chamber staff is taking all information into consideration concerning safe protocols. We have worked hard to keep our staff safe and to encourage everyone else to stay healthy. We are taking all precautions when it comes to chamber visitors. We wear our masks, kep a minimum of six feet between staff and visitors and clean all surfaces after each visit.
We are looking to 2021 with a positive attitude but are keeping realistic perspective where local businesses are concerned. We encourage all area businesses to look at every aspect of the virus and determine how it is affecting their business. We strongly encourage your business to promote mask wearing and follow guidelines. We hope to all work together to keep our doors open and the economic community healthy.
In 2020, 97% of the chamber’s events have been canceled due to rising case numbers or restrictions placed on us from the CDC. The staff at the chamber has been working on new innovative ideas to help us continue having our events but they may look a little different than usual. We are going to do our best to make sure that our events happen in one way or another, but we will need the help of our community to make them happen.
Stay healthy and please help all of us beat this virus by wearing masks and by being aware of your proximity to others.
Mitchell Gronenthal
Executive Director
Delta Area Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.